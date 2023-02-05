Digital Agency Orange Line Names Adam Donnelley As Head Of Strategy

Consulting-led digital agency Orange Line has appointed the former senior director of client strategy and innovation at Capgemini, Adam Donnelley, as head of strategy.

Donnelley has worked at leading digital consultancies and agencies in Australia and the US including chief strategy officer of ASX listed RXP Group, managing partner of DDB Sydney and executive vice president, strategy at MRM/McCann in New York.

(L to R) David Einstein and David Klein, founders and directors; Aishling Farrell, general manager;
Adam Donnelley, head of strategy

Orange Line works with leading brands including AWS, Atlassian, Blue Nile, Roche and Noom on SEO, paid media, conversion rate optimisation, creative, data and intelligence.

The Sydney headquartered independent also has recently expanded to the US where it has been enjoying rapid growth.

Donnelley, an expert in customer insights, CX, digital transformation and business strategy, will lead the development and implementation of strategic initiatives for Orange Line’s portfolio of clients across industries including financial services, technology, real estate, e-Commerce, global pharmaceuticals, and high-growth start-ups.

David Klein, co-founder and director at Orange Line said: “We are delighted that someone with Adam’s extensive experience and reputation is joining Orange Line as we continue to evolve the business to meet the needs of our clients. His insights will be invaluable to ensure we are delivering the best digital strategic consultancy for our clients.”

Donnelley added: “Orange Line have had great success fusing digital, performance and creativity – a combination clients need more than ever. The real business impact they have is testament to the depth of capability, rigour and culture they have nurtured. They celebrate their people, reward individualism, demand collaboration and remember we do our best work when we keep it fun and inspiring. I look forward to contributing my part.”

