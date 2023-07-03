Digital Agency GROUND Makes The First Move With Bumble

Digital Agency GROUND Makes The First Move With Bumble
    Integrated social and digital agency GROUND, announces a major new business win, being appointed as the social and influencer agency for Bumble.

    Bumble’s MO is all about helping women make the first move with GROUND embarking on a mission to empower Australians date their own way. GROUND also announces the arrival of Danielle Kirk (featured image) as social and content business director.

    Kirk joins GROUND with a longstanding history as a social leader with an extensive client-side history, running social and digital for Contiki, Fitness First and most recently Dyson. In Kirk’s most recent role, Kirk has worked on social first campaigns that drive home key brand USP’s and revolutionised the content creator space, defining the golden goose, AKA how to find ROI on influencer spend.

    Kirk, social and content business director, GROUND said: “I’m thrilled to be joining Kent at GROUND to help connect the dots on social for brands with interesting challenges. In my time I’ve seen the growing demand from audiences for good, valuable content. But if content is king, context is queen. We at GROUND will be delivering on both fronts with sticky full funnel strategies.”

    Kent Pearson, managing partner, GROUND said: “After just two months, it’s such a buzz to have a cultural powerhouse brand like Bumble on board. It’s also just as exciting to have someone of Danielle’s pedigree to help drive Bumble’s brand bee-haviour in the world of social. We’ve also been knocking on a few doors and have managed to open a few, bringing on Zscaler and Hayu to the GROUND family. It’s an exciting journey ahead at GROUND and one that I’m still pinching myself about being a part of”.

