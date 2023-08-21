Digital Accountant Hnry Partners With History Will Be Kind

History Will Be Kind (HWBK) has been appointed as the communications agency of record in Australia for Hnry – Australia’s fastest growing digital accountant and tax automation service for sole traders.

Founded in New Zealand in 2017, Hnry has been driving growth in Australia since 2020, and is set to supercharge its presence by doubling down on communications to fuel consideration and advocacy amongst Australia’s 1.5 million sole traders.

Hnry Australia’s managing director Karan Anand said the team was thrilled to appoint HWBK to help reach and convert this largely under-serviced sector.

“Sole traders play a distinct and fundamental role in supporting the Australian economy but their unique needs and challenges are often overlooked as they get bundled in with ‘SMBs’. We’re excited to drive awareness and advocacy for sole traders with History, while meeting our mission to make self-employment simple, affordable and accessible for all.

“It’s fantastic to have a strategic communications partner that can meet our pace and vision, bringing the fresh energy, connections and expertise we need to build the brand in market.”

Edwina Brook, business director at HWBK, said: “Hnry is a true innovator, ambitious in its mission and laser focused on driving positive change for the sole traders of the nation – essentially changing the accounting game for good. We’re excited to be working with Karan and the team to unlock the full potential of this thriving sector, and ultimately deliver positive business impact for Hnry.”