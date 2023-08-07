Dig Launches HILARIOUS Hitchcock-Inspired Campaign For Mitre 10

In 2021, Dig launched The Other Hardware Store creative platform and in a fun ‘Loveable Maverick’ tone, invited Australians to check out the alternative in hardware.

This new work builds on the ‘why’ – showing how you can trust Mitre 10 to deliver the care and expert advice you need to get the job done right, first time.

Kath Carroll, marketing manager at Mitre 10, commented.

“It’s customer service and expert advice that drive a strong point of difference for the Mitre 10 brand. Our customers repeatedly tell us that when you visit a Mitre 10 store you get all the information you need so you can avoid the back and forth. This new creative builds on the work we’ve done since launching The Other Hardware store and acknowledges the relationship and trust we have with our trade customers.”

Says David Joubert , ECD at Dig, “There’s nothing worse than struggling on a DIY job and feeling like the world is watching. So, in true Mitre 10 style, we delivered a simple message with distinction: you can trust Mitre 10 to get the job done right. First time.

And save yourself from a little… scrutiny.”

