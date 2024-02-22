Did COVID Turn Us All Into Alcoholics? The Rise Of The Margarita In The Post-Pandemic World

It’s National Margarita Day, so prepare the limes as we unpack all the trends surrounding this universally beloved cocktail.

You either love them or love to hate them. Either way, there has been an undoubtable rise in the Marg over the last few years. Since the end of the global pandemic, interest has sparked to never-before-seen levels.

B&T unpacks all the trends below.

Pandemic Cocktail Making:

Toward the end of 2020, Google Trend data reveals an all-time high in Margarita’s interest. Despite lulls over the span of the four years that followed, interest in the drink still remains, on average, higher than it was pre-pandemic.

In 2022, Liz Paquette, head of consumer insights at delivery platform Drizly, put this trend down to the amount of time we had during the pandemic, stuck at home with no choice but to experiment with cocktail making. “When consumers were spending more time mixing up cocktails at home, without the option to enjoy them at bars and restaurants”.

Spicy Margs FTW:

With endless variations, Jalapeno and Frozen varieties are among the most searched for Margaritas over the last five years. “Combining sweet with spicy is seen throughout the food and beverage industry, but it’s particularly interesting when you can craft that balance in a cocktail,” Rocco Milano, the cofounder and global ambassador for On the Rocks, told BevAlcInsights.

Which state is the biggest marg culprit?

Interest in the drink is highest in New South Wales, closely followed by Queensland and Victoria. Interestingly, Tamworth had the highest level of interest in New South Wales, with Sydney coming in at a surprising fourth.

Tis the season to be tipsy:

With discussion over the cocktail reaching unprecedented highs around the Christmas period, last year, Altos Tequila saw an opportunity. Partnering with Emotive, the brand created a cheeky campaign that saw comedian Jimmy Rees launch the Altos Emergency Lime Baubles. “Our mission was to shine a cheeky spotlight on a key consumer need whilst reinforcing Altos’ credentials as the world’s #1 tequila for margaritas,” said Kristy Rutherford, marketing director at Pernod Ricard.

Jose Cuervo Reigns Supreme:

Jose Cuervo is the most searched Tequila brand in relation to Margaritas. This trend is likely attributable to the brand’s famous canned iterations of the drink. Last year, the tequila brand partnered with 9Honey to develop a series of summer recipes that would be best paired with a Jose Cuervo cocktail.

B&T approached Jose Cuervo for comment on the rise of Margaritas but did not receive a response.

So, was it the stress of a pandemic driving us all to drink? Or was it just the insane volume of time we all had on our hands? B&T can’t be sure, but if you need us, we’ll be at the pub.