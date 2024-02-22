Did COVID Turn Us All Into Alcoholics? The Rise Of The Margarita In The Post-Pandemic World
It’s National Margarita Day, so prepare the limes as we unpack all the trends surrounding this universally beloved cocktail.
You either love them or love to hate them. Either way, there has been an undoubtable rise in the Marg over the last few years. Since the end of the global pandemic, interest has sparked to never-before-seen levels.
B&T unpacks all the trends below.
Pandemic Cocktail Making:
Toward the end of 2020, Google Trend data reveals an all-time high in Margarita’s interest. Despite lulls over the span of the four years that followed, interest in the drink still remains, on average, higher than it was pre-pandemic.
In 2022, Liz Paquette, head of consumer insights at delivery platform Drizly, put this trend down to the amount of time we had during the pandemic, stuck at home with no choice but to experiment with cocktail making. “When consumers were spending more time mixing up cocktails at home, without the option to enjoy them at bars and restaurants”.
Spicy Margs FTW:
With endless variations, Jalapeno and Frozen varieties are among the most searched for Margaritas over the last five years. “Combining sweet with spicy is seen throughout the food and beverage industry, but it’s particularly interesting when you can craft that balance in a cocktail,” Rocco Milano, the cofounder and global ambassador for On the Rocks, told BevAlcInsights.
Which state is the biggest marg culprit?
Interest in the drink is highest in New South Wales, closely followed by Queensland and Victoria. Interestingly, Tamworth had the highest level of interest in New South Wales, with Sydney coming in at a surprising fourth.
Tis the season to be tipsy:
With discussion over the cocktail reaching unprecedented highs around the Christmas period, last year, Altos Tequila saw an opportunity. Partnering with Emotive, the brand created a cheeky campaign that saw comedian Jimmy Rees launch the Altos Emergency Lime Baubles. “Our mission was to shine a cheeky spotlight on a key consumer need whilst reinforcing Altos’ credentials as the world’s #1 tequila for margaritas,” said Kristy Rutherford, marketing director at Pernod Ricard.
Jose Cuervo Reigns Supreme:
Jose Cuervo is the most searched Tequila brand in relation to Margaritas. This trend is likely attributable to the brand’s famous canned iterations of the drink. Last year, the tequila brand partnered with 9Honey to develop a series of summer recipes that would be best paired with a Jose Cuervo cocktail.
B&T approached Jose Cuervo for comment on the rise of Margaritas but did not receive a response.
So, was it the stress of a pandemic driving us all to drink? Or was it just the insane volume of time we all had on our hands? B&T can’t be sure, but if you need us, we’ll be at the pub.
Please login with linkedin to commentAltos tequila Google Trends Jose Cuervo national margarita day
Latest News
Wednesday TV Ratings: Backlash After MAFS Groom Offers To SELL His Wife
The standard of behaviour on MAFS is like a limbo bar. It just gets lower...
Meta Launches Instagram Creator Marketplace To Australia & New Zealand
Despite the name, Meta's new tool does not allow you to literally buy and sell creators.
San Remo Pasta Launches Tasty New Campaign, Via Emotive
San Remo reckons pasta can bring families together. Though that's nothing a post-dinner game of Monopoly can't undo.
Nine’s Profit Slump Softened By Strong Subscription Growth
Nine loses $80-odd million in latest results. B&T recommends retracing steps and check behind the couch.
Man of Many Partners With NBC Universal For Red Carpet ‘Argylle’ Premiere
Man of Many in partnership with NBC Universal, stages an atmosphere of elegance for Sydney premiere of ‘Argylle’ film. Independent lifestyle publication digital publication, Man of Many, has shown its innovative approach to event management in the premiere of ‘Argylle’ at Hoyts Cinema in Sydney’s entertainment quatre. Over 400 guests were included in the films […]
Next & Co Takes On The US In Global Expansion
Next & Co aiming to follow in the footsteps of The Beatles and break America - moptops excluded.
Cronulla Sharks Check-in At Quest Apartment Hotel For A Two Year Partnership
The Sharks get new hotel chain partnership. B&T expects players to put it to good use for kick-ons.
The New Age Of Advertising: Persuasion & Craftmanship Rise In The Wake Of The Death Of The Cookie
Craftsmanship on the rise with the demise of the cookie, apparently. Great news for artisanal bakers.
Chris Howatson On Creativity’s Transformative Power For Brands
What do Leonardo da Vinci & budget carrier Belong have in common? Howatson answers adland's most pressing question.
5 More Industry Icons Added To Cairns Crocodiles Awards Jury
Coca-Cola & Universal join Pepsi & TikTok on the panel. Hopefully they don't come to fisticuffs.
Vevo Partners With PubMatic To Expand Programmatic Buying Across Its Global CTV Network
Devastating news for vibes at impromptu house parties as PubMatic commits to ads on Vevo's music vids.
Ash Barty Fronts New AIA Campaign From Bullfrog
If Ash Barty isn't enough to make you check out this campaign, there's also a dancing tradie!
Foxtel Launches Hubbl Merging Free TV, 18 Apps, Netflix & Steps Into The Consumer Appliance Game
With stars aplenty for a glorious evening on the harbour for Hubbl, no-one outshone the timeless Richard Wilkins.
Heckler Appoints New Creative Director Piotr Stopniak
Heckler picks up new creative director, instantly insists on stationery cupboard re-org.
Former SCA Exec Bolsters Elevate Communications Media Power
Jobson jumps from radio to PR. Says she's looking forward to sending B&T follow-up emails on missed press releases.
CommBank CMO Jo Boundy On Humanising Finance: “We Don’t Tend To Be A Brand That Conjures Emotion & Passion”
Boundy humanises finance. Expect ATMs to start offering you therapy for when you see your account balance.
Spotlight On Sponsors: Sydney Swans Maintain Long-Term Partnerships As They Step Into 150th Year
Swanning into its 150th year, the team announces bumper sponsor list.
Spotlight On Sponsors: Major Roosters Partnership Comes To An End As The Team Prepares To Head To Vegas
Steggles flies the coop from the Roosters' roster of sponsors.
Apple: Child Safety Standards Would Jeopardise User Privacy & Turn Companies Into “Arms Of The State”
Apple warns that new laws could turn into an arm of the state - Tim Cook says he's much more of a leg man.
“A Woman Loses Power With Age – And The Man Gains It” – 58-Year-Old Paulina Porizkova Returns To Vogue
Fashion industry reportedly "staggered" to learn that women don't simply evaporate after turning 40.
PHD Kick Starts The Year Winning The AFL Media Account
B&T hoping that client onboarding call is heavy on mullets, singlets and short-shorts.
Kargo Powers Cross-Channel Performance For APAC Advertisers With CORE
Kargo, a leading provider of full-funnel advertising solutions across mobile, desktop, and TV screens, is excited to announce the launch of CORE (Create Once, Run Everywhere) in APAC. CORE is built on creative science and empowers advertisers to easily use their creative assets across screens for seamless campaign performance at scale. A combination of creativity […]
“Art Imitates Life?” – Antoinette Lattouf’s Shock Return To The ABC
The only comeback we thought less likely than Lattouf's to the ABC was the return of Howard Holt.
Ipsos Iris Data: From Queen Mary To Pop Princess Taylor Swift – Australians Seek Out All Things ‘Royal’ In January
Fortunately, the Royals in question this time seem to be slightly more normal than Britain's ruling clan.
Nunn Media Wins Global Independent Agency Of The Year At Local Planet 2024 Global Conference
Nunn Media wins global gong. Hails "other-worldly" after party.
Gravity Media & Supercars Media Drive 400 Hours Of All-Screens Coverage Of This Year’s Repco Supercars Championship
Supercars Media and Gravity Media, a world-leading global provider of complex live creative production and media services, today confirmed the broadcast and technology partnership to deliver coverage of this year’s Repco Supercars Championship across Australia and multiple international territories. This year, Gravity Media Australia and Supercars Media will travel more than 40,000 kilometres to deliver […]
Robert Irwin Opens Up About Losing Father As He Fronts The March Edition Of The Australian Women’s Weekly
Robert Irwin tells of heartbreak from losing father, says he's ready to bury hatchet with stingrays.
Tinder Celebrates The LGBTQIA+ Community Love With The Big Tinder Wedding
Love prevails. As does the likelihood of at least one of your relatives having one too many proseccos.
DDB Sydney Nabs Emmalie Narathipakorn & Seamus McAlary From The Monkeys
Narathipakorn & McAlary said to already be squabbling over who gets to sit next to the boss.
“I’m A Swiftie”: Albo Surprises Taylor Fans With Tickets Live On Nova
Albo takes a stab at younger demo with Tay-Tay tix giveaway. B&T reckons tax-cut on RTDs would be more effective.
Tuesday TV Ratings: Kyle Sandilands Shocks Audience on Australian Idol
Don't worry readers, no Paralympians were mentioned this time round.
Tim Tam Delivers AGAIN With Taylor Swift-Themed Biscuits
If all this Taylor Swift news is starting to give you an aneurism, you're certainly not alone.
Celeste Barber: Don’t Treat Your Audience Like Idiots
Celeste Barber tells CMOs how to do their jobs. Refused to take comedy lessons from marketers, however.
Slew Of New Promotions & Hires As Thrive Announces Melbourne Leadership Team
Thrive PR Melbourne has kicked off the year with new appointments, promotions and a new leadership team, marking the delivery of a transformation strategy that’s seen the agency diversify and strengthen its corporate, consumer and integrated digital service offering in Victoria. Lead image: (L-R) – Sophie Maguire, Melanie Campbell, Nathan McGregor, Zoe Raknes, Erika Rutledge, […]
Ipsos: Half Of Aussies Think “Society Is Broken”
The headline sounds bad but, of course, the other half of us thing everything is fine and dandy.
Ask Documents To Explain Themselves: Adobe Delivers AI Assistant to PDFs
While Clippy was the victim of online abuse before trolling went mainstream, Adobe proves he was on the right path.