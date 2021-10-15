Dettol Helps Kids Wave Goodbye To Germs With New Program For Global Handwashing Day

Dettol Helps Kids Wave Goodbye To Germs With New Program For Global Handwashing Day
B&T Magazine
Edited by B&T Magazine
SHARE
THIS



Dettol today announced it has developed a play-based program, ‘Catch a Habit’, to teach Australian children to adopt good hand hygiene habits and help stop the spread of germs.

The program was inspired by research from Dettol, which identified a hygiene literacy gap in Australia with teachers, parents and children confused about how to wash hands properly and lacking an adequate understanding of the importance of hygiene. 

Shockingly, almost half (45%) of Australian primary school children do not always use soap when washing their hands at school, with more than one in three (36%) having not learnt how to wash their hands at school at all. 

Harnessing the power of play to enhance children’s ability to learn new skills, the ‘Catch a Habit’ program is designed to help close the hygiene literacy gap by teaching children handwashing skills in an impactful way. 

Marketing director at Reckitt Health AU, Henry Turgoose, said: “Communicating important hygiene messages in a language kids can understand – through play and creativity – is critical to breaking the chain of infection and improving hygiene outcomes in the community as the country opens back up and kids return to school. 

“Through the gamified Catch a Habit program, we’re aiming to reach one million children in year one to improve hygiene literacy and create lifelong behaviours that are intrinsically ingrained into their psyche.” 

The innovative program will encompass: 

  • Direct-to-consumer education, through a new multi-lingual handwashing jingle, available in English, Mandarin and Arabic, with social competition incentives to drive participation and engagement 
  • Hygiene Quest, a global schools program developed by leading educational partners that teach children the importance of hygiene via gamification, comic books, activity sheets and more. Hygiene Quest will be available to classrooms across the country from January 2022 and for parents to access at home. 
  • Partnerships, such as the newly announced Sydney Opera House collaboration which sees Dettol offer interactive experiential learning through a new Centre for Creativity, and Creative Play workshops that will be housed at the Opera House. 

The ‘Catch a Habit’ program is being supported by a digital and a media partnership with Nine, across digital, radio and TV. For more information on Catch a Habit or Dettol, and to access Hygiene Quest, visit www.dettol.com.au/catch-a-habit/. 

Credits: 

Client: Dettol, Reckitt Benckiser 

Catch a habit creative platform: Saachi & Saachi. 

Jingle writer: Michael Burrows, Brand Music 

Animation & Creative Execution: RB Studios & Yukfoo 

Hygiene Quest Schools Program: Leo Learning and Preloaded studio 

PR: DEC PR 

Media: Zenith 

Media partner: Nine 

Please login with linkedin to comment

dettol national handwashing day

Latest News

Tis’ The Season To Turn Shoppers Into Buyers
  • Opinion
  • Technology

Tis’ The Season To Turn Shoppers Into Buyers

Hayley Fisher [pictured] is the AUNZ Country Manager at Adyen. In this op-ed, she discusses the upcoming holidays sales season and explains marketers can help drive sales. Over the 18-months the pace of ecommerce has accelerated to new heights. According to latest figures from the Australian Bureau of Statistics (ABS), a record $44.2 billion was […]

Opinion

by B&T Magazine

B&T Magazine
Vodafone Australia To Pitch Creative
  • Advertising

Vodafone Australia To Pitch Creative

TPG Telecom has announced it will hold a creative pitch to further develop the Vodafone brand here in Australia. Last year’s merger between Vodafone and TPG brought together a family of brands under the TPG Telecom group, with the creative shift to position Vodafone for the future. While Vodafone’s long-standing relationship with WPP will continue, […]

IBM CMO Jodie Sangster Departs
  • Media
  • Technology

IBM CMO Jodie Sangster Departs

IBM CMO Jodie Sangster announces departure. Has promised not to do a podcast, take up painting or open a yoga retreat.

Recommended

by B&T Magazine

B&T Magazine
Westfield Launches Home Delivery Service
  • Marketing

Westfield Launches Home Delivery Service

Following 18 months of intermittent lockdowns across Australia, shopping centre giant Westfield is launching a new service that will tap into the ecommerce boom. The new service, named Westfield Direct, will take on the likes of Australia Post by providing shipping directly to customers. Shoppers will also be able to select items from an online […]

SBS Named By AFR As One Of Australia’s Most Innovative Companies For Digital Language Services
  • Media

SBS Named By AFR As One Of Australia’s Most Innovative Companies For Digital Language Services

SBS has been recognised as one of Australia and New Zealand’s Most Innovative Companies, in the prestigious annual list published by the Australian Financial Review and Boss Magazine, from over 700 nominated organisations.  Ranked third on the Media and Marketing list, SBS was the only media company to make the list, recognised for its growing and evolving multilingual digital services, exemplifying SBS’s innovative culture and strategy.  SBS provides multiplatform services in more than […]

İstanbul, Turkey - February 10, 2019: Woman using smart phone on a couch. The smart phone is an iPhone 8 displaying Twitter application. iPhone is a touchscreen smartphone developed by Apple Inc.
  • Technology

Twitter Plays With In-Conversation Ads

Twitter has confirmed it is experimenting with a new ad format which will see ads placed within conversation threads for the first time. The company’s Revenue Product Lead Bruce Falck made the announcement on Thursday. “Starting today, we’re trying something different and testing a new ad format in Tweet conversations,” he posted on Twitter. “If […]

ABC Relaunches Aussie Music Show The Sound For Season Three
  • Media

ABC Relaunches Aussie Music Show The Sound For Season Three

In exciting news today, Mushroom Group is thrilled to announce much lauded Aussie music program The Sound will return to the ABC this November! Celebrating some of our best musical talents since its launch in 2020, The Sound Season 3 will debut on Sunday 7 November at 5.30pm (local time). Viewers can watch The Sound on ABC TV each Sunday afternoon or catch up with the latest episodes via ABC iview. Across Season […]

AKQA Crowned Most Innovative Media And Marketing Company By AFR
  • Marketing
  • Media

AKQA Crowned Most Innovative Media And Marketing Company By AFR

Strategic design and innovation company AKQA has received the top industry ranking in the 2021 AFR Boss Most Innovative Companies List.  This is the third consecutive year the company has been acknowledged by the AFR for its commitment to innovation in the media and marketing category.   The Most Innovative Companies Awards were presented via a […]

Hedley Thomas Launches Investigative Podcast Shandee’s Story Via The Australian
  • Media

Hedley Thomas Launches Investigative Podcast Shandee’s Story Via The Australian

National news brand, The Australian, has launched a new podcast from Hedley Thomas, Shandee’s Story. Shandee’s Story is the culmination of six months’ work by Thomas, the award-winning investigative journalist behind The Teacher’s Pet and The Night Driver podcasts. The podcast investigates a harrowing cold case. Shandee Blackburn was left to die after a frenzied knife attack as she walked […]

Greater Bank Claims Silver At Step Two Intranet & Digital Workplace Awards
  • Technology

Greater Bank Claims Silver At Step Two Intranet & Digital Workplace Awards

Greater Bank has won a Silver Award at the 2021 Step Two Intranet & Digital Workplace Awards with its Intranet Built on the Elcom Digital Employee Experience Platform. The global awards recognise outstanding contributions to the fields of intranets and digital workplaces, honouring remarkable solutions that deliver business value to their organisations and then share […]

White ladders leaning on to content written bull's eye target on blue wall. Horizontal composition with copy space. Content concept.
  • Marketing
  • Media

New Research Identifies ‘Commerce Content’ As Key Revenue Driver For Brands And Publishers

Two new research reports have revealed key drivers for ‘commerce content’ and the massive revenue opportunity it presents for digital publishers and brands. Published by independent media organisations, commerce content allows readers to understand the goods and services promoted by an editorial team. It’s now a major part of the partnership ecosystem, and a way […]

Foxtel Appoints Lana Greenhalgh As Commissioning Editor, Drama
  • Media

Foxtel Appoints Lana Greenhalgh As Commissioning Editor, Drama

Lana Greenhalgh (pictured) has been promoted to commissioning editor, drama for the Foxtel Group. In this role, Greenhalgh assumes responsibility to work on the procurement, development and production of all Foxtel Group scripted commissions. Specifically, Greenhalgh will manage the pitch process from the creative community and make recommendations to the business on which projects best […]