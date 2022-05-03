Detergent Brand Tide Teams With New Doctor Strange Movie For High Energy Tie In

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness looks like it’ll be one of the cinema events of the year when it launches globally this Thursday.

And now Amercia’s most famous washing powder brand Tide has continued its spate of clever marketing unveiling a clever tie in with the film’s launch.

The spot’s the work of Saatchi and Saatchi New York and Marvel Studios and doesn’t feature the film’s main star, Benedict Cumberbatch as Dr. Stephen Strange, but rather his incredible flying Cloak of Levitation.

Dr Strange’s sidekick, Wong the Sorcerer Supreme (played by actor Dominic Wong), takes over lead duties in the spot that sees him try and wash the very reluctant Cloak of Levitation.

Check out the action-packed ad below: