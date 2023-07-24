dentsu WA Secures Thermomix Media Strategy, Planning & Buying

dentsu WA Secures Thermomix Media Strategy, Planning & Buying
dentsu WA has won the media strategy, planning and buying accounts for Thermomix, parent company of The Mix Australia and New Zealand, following a competitive pitch.

The Mix Australia is the largest independent distributor of Thermomix globally and has operated in Australia for over 22 years, and has grown from a single office in Perth to have offices in Melbourne, Sydney, Brisbane and Auckland.

Bianca Mazur, executive director said of the appointment: “We were looking for an agency that would work as an extension of our dedicated team, and the more time we spent together it was clear that beyond deep performance media capability, dentsu believes in the same things we do, which we feel sets a solid foundation for the future.

“There is a strong cultural fit, and we look forward to partnering with dentsu to achieve our ambitious growth plans for the business.”

Jim Groves, managing director dentsu WA, said: “Thermomix is a major global lifestyle and kitchen brand and appliance. The brand has been synonymous for over two decades, in empowering Australian and New Zealand households to enjoy quality, cost-effective and healthy meals, while saving time in the kitchen.

“We are delighted to have been appointed after a competitive pitch, which recognises the expertise we have across performance media strategy, planning and buying. This is an important win for our Perth-based team and testament to the depth of specialist talent we have in the agency.”

The appointment follows significant revenue growth in the first quarter of 2023 for the business

