Dentsu Creative Public Relations Supports Fashions Journey To Circularity
B&T Magazine
Edited by B&T Magazine
    The fashion and clothing industry has launched Seamless, the National Clothing Product Stewardship Scheme, to begin a transformation of the way Australia designs, consumes and recycles clothing.

    Dentsu Creative Public Relations was tasked with developing the Seamless brand, visual identity and supporting the Seamless scheme launch with the fashion industry and Minister for the Environment and Water Tanya Plibersek. Leila Naja Hibri, CEO of the Australian Fashion Council, said: “We are setting a new paradigm for the industry in response to an environmental and systemic waste problem and needed a partner that could help us translate the complexity of the scheme into a simple, yet powerful narrative and visual representation. When Dentsu Creative Public Relations presented us with the Seamless branding, we knew we had the right partner”.

    Tim Powell, Chief PR Officer of Dentsu Creative, said: “Product stewardship can be complex to communicate. With Seamless, the fashion and clothing industry has created a brand that will galvanise action by brands and engage consumers. Congratulations to the consortium members and to the six clothing and retail brands who have become foundation members of Seamless. Powell is a board member of the Product Stewardship Centre of Excellence and an advocate of stewardship thinking for brands, industries and supply chains to take responsibility for lessening the environmental impacts of products they put on the market.

    “Dentsu is committed to helping people around the world make more sustainable consumption choices, and encourages us to work with clients to build a society that is circular, inclusive, restorative, and low carbon,” Powell said. The Seamless logo and tagline was created by Dentsu Creative’s design team. The design was inspired by fashion brand aesthetics. Refined, elegant and simple, it conceptually explores weaving fabric in a circular motion.

    The abstract ‘S’ shape incorporates a loop, tying in the circularity concept and its regenerative power. Dentsu Creative assisted the Australian Fashion Council to develop and execute an earned media strategy to amplify the Seamless launch, based around an industry launch event at Sydney’s Powerhouse Museum. About Seamless Seamless was created by a Consortium led by the Australian Fashion Council with Charitable Recycling Australia, Queensland University of Technology, Sustainable Resource Use and WRAP Asia Pacific. Seamless was launched by the Minister for Environment and Water, Tanya Plibersek.

    The foundation members are BIG W, David Jones, Lorna Jane, Rip Curl, R.M. Williams and THE ICONIC. More brands are expected to join Seamless over the next 12 months before the scheme becomes operational in July 2024.

    Seamless aims to drive the fashion and clothing industry towards clothing circularity by 2030 by:

    • Incentivising clothing design to become more sustainable, durable, repairable, and recyclable.

    • Fostering new circular business models based on reuse, repair, re-manufacture and rental.

    • Expanding pathways for effective reuse and to ensure non-wearable clothes are recycled into new high-value products and materials at end of life.

    • Encouraging citizen behaviour change for clothing acquisition, use, care and disposal.

