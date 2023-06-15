Debate Club Partners With Talent International

Debate Club Partners With Talent International
B&T Magazine
By B&T Magazine
SHARE
THIS



The Advertising Debate Club which hosts regular thought-provoking discussions and provides a platform for industry networking and community building, today announced a rebrand, new volunteer team and a partnership with Talent International which will mean the Debate Club now has a permanent location for its events.

Advertising Debate Club founder Orsi Toth-Pal will now be joined by a boosted team of volunteers including Emily Do, Lela Richmond-Johnson, Andy Mai, and Andrew Mo who each bring unique expertise and experience to the Club.

The Club has also announced a re-brand featuring a modern and captivating visual identity. Designed by Fong Yu, the new branding captures the essence of Debate Club’s mission to create a welcoming space for exploring controversial arguments while fostering laughter and intellectual growth.

Tom Mackintosh, managing director of Talent International, commented, “The format of the Club is incredibly refreshing, allowing debaters to express their authentic opinions and engage in controversial arguments without being tied to polished, company-approved statements. We had the pleasure of hosting the last two Debate Club events, and it was an absolute blast.

“Our industry thrives on socialising, and Debate Club has provided a fantastic platform for us to connect with old friends and make new acquaintances. We are thrilled to support this initiative and be a part of its growth and success,” said Mackintosh.

Orsi Toth-Pal, Founder of Debate Club, commented, “Debate Club has grown into an exceptional platform for professionals to explore controversial arguments, broaden their horizons, and forge meaningful connections. With our dedicated team, rebrand, partnership with Talent International and the support of IAB Australia, Debate Club is primed to reinvigorate the way we engage in intellectual discourse and inspire thought leadership.”

Founded in early 2021, the Advertising Debate Club is supported by IAB Australia, as well as event sponsors.  Recent events held by the Advertising Debate Club include “AI Kills Creativity” debate to be held tonight, “Redundancies create opportunities” exploring career growth opportunities in the current environment, “Changes to attract new Gen Z talent” and “Reward vs Content”

To stay updated on Debate Club’s upcoming events and initiatives, join the LinkedIn GroupMeetUp Group or the WhatsApp Community. Engage with like-minded professionals and be a part of the thriving Debate Club community.

Please login with linkedin to comment

debate club Talent

Latest News

The photo was taken indoors in a domestic room by photographing over the model's shoulder. There is a website visable on the device screen. I own the copyright to the website design and the copyright of all photos shown on the screen.
  • Marketing

Outbrain Launches “Onyx” A New Branding Platform Built to Maximise Attention

Outbrain Inc. today announced Onyx by Outbrain, a new branding platform designed to maximise business impact of awareness and consideration campaigns. Onyx runs exclusively within dedicated, in-article environments across Outbrain’s premium publisher partners. Onyx is designed to meet brand objectives and deliver value beyond traditional ‘ad views’ by leveraging Outbrain’s 15+ years of technology built […]

IAS Expands TikTok Partnership For Brand Safety Measurement To 23 New Markets
  • Marketing

IAS Expands TikTok Partnership For Brand Safety Measurement To 23 New Markets

Integral Ad Science (IAS), a leading global media measurement and optimisation platform, today announced a significant expansion with TikTok, bringing its industry-leading Total Media Quality brand safety and suitability measurement product to advertisers in 23 new markets. This expansion further cements IAS’s deep partnership with TikTok and adds to the seven countries where brand safety […]

Pinterest Launches Premiere Spotlight & Travel Catalogs Ad Formats
  • Technology

Pinterest Launches Premiere Spotlight & Travel Catalogs Ad Formats

Pinterest has launched Premiere Spotlight and Travel Catalogs, two new ad formats that promise brands high-impact and travel-specific buyers, respectively. The Premiere Spotlight format is a high-impact awareness ad solution designed to help advertisers reach audiences at scale. For brands, the format offers video ads in priority placements on the platform, such as the search […]

Deloitte Digital Appoints Rajiv Mohan As Principal, Marketing, Data & Technology
  • Marketing

Deloitte Digital Appoints Rajiv Mohan As Principal, Marketing, Data & Technology

Deloitte Digital has appointed marketing and customer experience strategist Rajiv Mohan to join its growing Marketing, Data and Technology business. Mohan joins the firm from Accenture Song where he served as marketing transformation lead for the past nine years, responsible for architecting and delivering end-to-end marketing transformation programs, and specialising in marketing transformation and customer […]

LiSTNR Remains Australia’s Largest Podcast Network
  • Marketing

LiSTNR Remains Australia’s Largest Podcast Network

LiSTNR has delivered its best-ever result in May, consolidating its no.1 position as Australia’s largest podcast network with 8.658 million listeners, with 20 podcasts in the top 50 of the Australian Podcast Ranker. Hamish & Andy is Australia’s no. 1 podcast and the most listened to comedy podcast, growing its audience to more than 1.019 […]

The Pistol’s Digital Strategy Drives Revenue For DECJUBA
  • Marketing

The Pistol’s Digital Strategy Drives Revenue For DECJUBA

Digital solutions media agency, The Pistol, has delivered strong results for its partnership with DECJUBA, driving significant year-on-year growth in revenue and transactions for the brand. Within the first three months of its digital media partnership with DECJUBA, The Pistol’s performance-first approach helped the brand to achieve a 118 per cent year-on-year increase in attributed […]

Yahoo Advertising Launches High Attention Pre-Bid Segments, Powered By Adelaide
  • Technology

Yahoo Advertising Launches High Attention Pre-Bid Segments, Powered By Adelaide

Yahoo Advertising has revealed a new integration with attention metrics firm Adelaide to bring high-attention pre-bid segments through the Yahoo demand-side platform (DSP). This global solution is driven by Adelaide’s market-leading attention metric and promises to simplify the application of attention metrics for advertisers, helping them achieve strong business outcomes. Integrating Adelaide’s attention-based metric, AU […]