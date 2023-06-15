Debate Club Partners With Talent International

The Advertising Debate Club which hosts regular thought-provoking discussions and provides a platform for industry networking and community building, today announced a rebrand, new volunteer team and a partnership with Talent International which will mean the Debate Club now has a permanent location for its events.

Advertising Debate Club founder Orsi Toth-Pal will now be joined by a boosted team of volunteers including Emily Do, Lela Richmond-Johnson, Andy Mai, and Andrew Mo who each bring unique expertise and experience to the Club.

The Club has also announced a re-brand featuring a modern and captivating visual identity. Designed by Fong Yu, the new branding captures the essence of Debate Club’s mission to create a welcoming space for exploring controversial arguments while fostering laughter and intellectual growth.

Tom Mackintosh, managing director of Talent International, commented, “The format of the Club is incredibly refreshing, allowing debaters to express their authentic opinions and engage in controversial arguments without being tied to polished, company-approved statements. We had the pleasure of hosting the last two Debate Club events, and it was an absolute blast.

“Our industry thrives on socialising, and Debate Club has provided a fantastic platform for us to connect with old friends and make new acquaintances. We are thrilled to support this initiative and be a part of its growth and success,” said Mackintosh.

Orsi Toth-Pal, Founder of Debate Club, commented, “Debate Club has grown into an exceptional platform for professionals to explore controversial arguments, broaden their horizons, and forge meaningful connections. With our dedicated team, rebrand, partnership with Talent International and the support of IAB Australia, Debate Club is primed to reinvigorate the way we engage in intellectual discourse and inspire thought leadership.”

Founded in early 2021, the Advertising Debate Club is supported by IAB Australia, as well as event sponsors. Recent events held by the Advertising Debate Club include “AI Kills Creativity” debate to be held tonight, “Redundancies create opportunities” exploring career growth opportunities in the current environment, “Changes to attract new Gen Z talent” and “Reward vs Content”

To stay updated on Debate Club’s upcoming events and initiatives, join the LinkedIn Group, MeetUp Group or the WhatsApp Community. Engage with like-minded professionals and be a part of the thriving Debate Club community.