DDB Sydney Snatches Up Caroline Gilroy For Head Of Design

DDB Group Sydney chief creative officer, Matt Chandler, has announced the appointment of Caroline Gilroy, as the group’s new head of design, effective immediately.

Gilroy brings more than 20 years of brand and advertising design experience to DDB Sydney, having worked in senior design roles in agencies across Sydney, London, New York and Melbourne.

A graduate of both Swinburne University of Technology and the Billy Blue College of Graphic Arts, Gilroy has led art direction and design for CommBank’s refreshed diamond logo, and the dynamic black and yellow brand identity for national food rescue charity, OzHarvest.

She has also overseen brand evolution and design work for a range of high-profile commercial projects, including Sydney’s MLC Centre, the Australian Society of Authors and multinational construction company, Lendlease, among others.

Most recently, Gilroy was responsible for branding and design for the highly successful ‘Tasmania – Come Down for Air’ campaign for Tourism Tasmania.

Gilroy comes to DDB Sydney from Howatson+Company, where she was head of design, responsible for building the design team from the agency’s infancy. Prior to this, she was the design director at Re, following graphic designer positions at several Melbourne agencies, including M&C Saatchi, Studio Round, and SouthSouthWest.

Gilroy has received multiple awards for her work, with recognition in the B&T Awards, Sydney Design Awards, Cannes Lions and Spikes Asia.

“Caroline’s appointment is a key addition to our creative leadership team”, said Matt Chandler, Chief Creative Officer at DDB Group Sydney. “Building a strong culture of design, and a deeper commitment to craft, will lift everything we do across the group. We’re very fortunate to have Caroline join us in this role – we’re excited to have her talents as part of the DDB Sydney journey ahead.”

“I’m thrilled to be leading the design team at DDB Sydney. DDB is such a powerhouse in the industry, and I’m so excited to be part of an organisation that truly values craft. Working alongside such a talented group of strategic and creative thinkers is both a dream role and an absolute privilege”, commented Gilroy.