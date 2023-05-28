DDB Sydney Appoints Dan Bolton As Creative Partner For The Westpac Business

Dan Bolton (lead image) has joined DDB Sydney as creative partner, bringing more than 14 years’ experience to the team.

The award-winning Bolton joins after roles at Howatson+Co, Havas London, M&C Saatchi, DDB Aotearoa New Zealand, and Droga5, where he led work on clients like Qantas, Coors Light, Sealy, John West, Heinz, and McDonald’s.

In his new position, he’ll focus his efforts on Westpac, a client DDB Sydney has partnered with for the past 12 years.

DDB Sydney ECD Matt Chandler said: “We’re so bloody lucky to have Dan join us. He’s made a huge impact on the work already, with some brilliant stuff in the pipeline. Beyond that, he’s talented, he’s nice and he has a glorious beard.”

Dan Bolton said: “I feel really lucky to join the team at DDB to work on Westpac. An iconic agency and iconic Aussie brand that wants to do proper brand-building work. What more could I want?

“The whole team is both super smart and kind and there’s plenty of positive energy in the office ahead of some soon-to-be-released work.”