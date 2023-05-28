DDB Sydney Appoints Dan Bolton As Creative Partner For The Westpac Business

DDB Sydney Appoints Dan Bolton As Creative Partner For The Westpac Business
B&T Magazine
By B&T Magazine
SHARE
THIS



Dan Bolton (lead image) has joined DDB Sydney as creative partner, bringing more than 14 years’ experience to the team.

The award-winning Bolton joins after roles at Howatson+Co, Havas London, M&C Saatchi, DDB Aotearoa New Zealand, and Droga5, where he led work on clients like Qantas, Coors Light, Sealy, John West, Heinz, and McDonald’s.

In his new position, he’ll focus his efforts on Westpac, a client DDB Sydney has partnered with for the past 12 years.

DDB Sydney ECD Matt Chandler said: “We’re so bloody lucky to have Dan join us. He’s made a huge impact on the work already, with some brilliant stuff in the pipeline. Beyond that, he’s talented, he’s nice and he has a glorious beard.”

Dan Bolton said: “I feel really lucky to join the team at DDB to work on Westpac. An iconic agency and iconic Aussie brand that wants to do proper brand-building work. What more could I want?

“The whole team is both super smart and kind and there’s plenty of positive energy in the office ahead of some soon-to-be-released work.”

Please login with linkedin to comment

Dan Bolton DDB Sydney

Latest News

Professional microphone in radio studio
  • Marketing

John Williams, Steps Down As CEO Of Great Southern Land Media

John Williams, CEO of Great Southern Land Media (GSLM), has announced his decision to step down from his role as chief executive officer of 92.7 MIX FM and 91.9 SEA FM in mid-July. Williams has led both stations on the Sunshine Coast for almost 17 years and is widely acknowledged for his dedication to the […]

TEG Two International Sports Businesses Acquires Left Field Live And Rugby Live
  • Marketing

TEG Two International Sports Businesses Acquires Left Field Live And Rugby Live

TEG, a global leader in live entertainment, sport, ticketing and data, has today announced the acquisition of two International Sports Businesses, Left Field Live and Rugby Live. The principals at Left Field Live and TEG have worked together since 2014, delivering events globally over that period, partnering with some of the biggest brands in sport […]

Processed with VSCO with m5 preset
  • Marketing

Vistar Media Expands APAC Team

Vistar Media, the leading global provider of programmatic technology for digital out-of-home (DOOH), has announced a string of new hires across its Australia and Singapore offices to support its ambitious plans in the APAC region. Among the new recruits is marketing manager for APAC, Teegan Gardner (featured image), who will spearhead the company’s marketing operations, focusing […]