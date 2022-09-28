Darrell Lea Appoints SLIK As New Creative Agency Of Record

SLIK has been appointed as Darrell Lea’s creative agency of record, responsible for brand strategy, creative and production, following a competitive pitch.

SLIK’s winning pitch idea, ‘100 per cent Darrell Lea’, fits seamlessly under the brand’s ‘Makes it better’ platform. Using the enthusiastic Aussie colloquialism of ‘100 per cent’, the idea hones into Darrell Lea’s commitment to quality, creativity and sustainability, bringing to life various proof points – from being 100 per cent palm oil free to its liquorice being 100 per cent made in Australia.

General manager of marketing at Darrell Lea, Johanna Campbell, said: “For close to 100 years, Darrell Lea has been making it better for generations of Australians. We’re delighted to welcome SLIK into the Darrell Lea family and are excited to be writing the next chapter of a much-loved Aussie icon.”

The first campaign centres around Darrell Lea’s soft black liquorice, with the objective of keeping the product front of mind for light and lapsed liquorice buyers.

Alex Schieder, creative director at SLIK, added: “It’s been exciting to work on another iconic Australian brand with the nostalgia, community engagement and fun of Darrell Lea. Their ambition for the brand is a great fit for SLIK’s unique combination of creative innovation and craft, and we’re thrilled to get started.”

Independent creative agency SLIK has enjoyed recent success with an expanded portfolio across categories including insurance, charity and superannuation, with key clients such as Qantas, Nine, nib, Active Super, and Redkite.