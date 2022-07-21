Daily Mail Mocked For Hugely Different Covers In 24 Hours Reporting The UK’s Heatwave

As has been well reported, Britain is currently in the grip of a heatwave that has seen temperatures in the country top 40 degrees for the first time ever.

And now the venerable tabloid newspaper The Daily Mail has become the butt of jokes for its reporting on the extreme heat.

Life comes at you fast. pic.twitter.com/0To8IaDLvy — Adam Bienkov (@AdamBienkov) July 20, 2022

A tweet has gone viral that shows the side-by-side photos of the Daily Mail‘s front page from Tuesday and Wednesday that shows the stark difference the publication took to covering the extreme weather event.

On Tuesday, the newspaper ran with the front page headline that read: “Sunny day snowflake Britain had a meltdown” seemingly mocking the precautions Poms were taking to escape the blazing sun.

The subhead read: “Schools close, workers stay home and shops shut + Trains, Tubes, and flights cancelled + And ‘extreme heat’ will be worse today.”

Yet, come Wednesday, Daily Mail editors were taking a wholly different tune. Its front page for the day featured a photo of a burning homes and the headline: “Nightmare of Wildfires.”

Nor was the backflip missed by readers:

Meanwhile, a satirical news site that looks very much like the BBC’s is also doing the rounds mocking the UK’s response to the heat.

Yes, it’s all a gag, but B&T thought we’d run if for a laugh anyway. Check it out: