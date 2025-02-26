D3 Appoints Lani Jamieson, Wins ZIWI Media Account

Media agency D3 has appointed Lani Jamieson as GM and won the account for pet food brand ZIWI USA Inc in the US and Canada.

Jamieson brings close to 18 years media experience, with more than a decade in digital leadership roles across the Asia-Pacific region. She spent four years in Singapore where she held senior roles at prominent agencies, including Kinesso APAC (IPG) and Merkle (Dentsu). Prior to Singapore, she spent ten years in Australia holding roles at Omnicom Media Group and publisher-side. Having returned to her beloved homeland, most recently she served as Director of Media at krunch.co.

In her new role at D3, she will focus on driving operations across the business, enhancing internal processes, and building a foundation that supports the team’s ability to deliver exceptional results for clients.

On her appointment Jamieson said: “D3 has an outstanding reputation for strong client partnerships and delivering innovative, data-driven solutions. Combined with a talented team, clear strategic vision, ambitious growth plans and a people first culture, I knew D3 was the right place for me. I’m looking forward to bringing a different perspective and fresh ideas to enhance our capabilities and deliver meaningful impact for our clients.”

As part of the ZIWI remit, D3 will lead full-service media strategy and execution across the USA and Canada, managing its presence across key digital and traditional channels, including Google Ads, Meta, TikTok, Programmatic Ads, and Chewy, with Amazon Ads and Amazon DSP central to the strategy.

This partnership reflects D3’s broader commitment to supporting New Zealand businesses in expanding internationally and strengthening their market presence across multiple platforms.

Richard Thompson, partner at D3 says: “Lani’s got an incredible track record of leadership and operational expertise at some of the region’s biggest agencies and we’re excited to welcome her in this pivotal role to shape the next chapter of D3’s growth. Her knowledge of the intricacies of digital media is second to none and her clear understanding of client needs sets her apart and makes her a great fit for the team.

“With key new clients like ZIWI joining us, Lani’s ability to refine operations and drive efficiency will be instrumental. We look forward to the impact she will bring to D3 as we enter this next phase of growth.”