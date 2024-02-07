CX Lavender Gains New Clients Scenic World & IHC

Independent Agency CX Lavender has recruited general practice allied health network, InterHealthcare, and Blue Mountains tourist attraction company, Scenic World.

Scenic World’s is known for its famous glass-bottom cable car and world’s steepest railway attracting global tourism yearly. CXL’s digital CX engagement will support evolving customer promotion, planning and the business’s growing commerce need.

“Our global audience expects us to deliver a world-class digital customer experience. To achieve that consistently, we needed a partner with world-class CX expertise, and we’ve found this in the CXL team,” said Aexl Moline, head of marketing at Scenic World.

CX Lavender assists business’ by “empowering you to leverage your data to deliver the world’s smartest customer experiences”.

InterHealthcare, a leading allied health network with diverse practice brands has appointed CXL to support the digital transformation of its clinics and platform development across its allied health partner practices.

“Finding an agency with both an expert strategic approach and enough technical capability breadth was key in bringing digital transformation work streams together across our network,” said InterHealthcare brand manager Kylie Wilkinson.