Cunard Launches ‘Mastery At Sea’ TVC Shot By BBC StoryWorks During ANZ Season

Luxury cruise line Cunard has launched a captivating ‘Mastery at Sea’ TVC and multimedia campaign produced by BBC StoryWorks commercial productions, the commercial content studio of BBC Studios.

Filmed on board Queen Elizabeth during her Australia and New Zealand seasons, this content series will engage audiences across multiple BBC Studios platforms from May to August 2024.

The ‘Mastery at Sea’ campaign will showcase the unique and luxurious Cunard experience to BBC’s affluent travel audience. The work features a bespoke video “Mastery at Sea” about the mastery and attention to detail that goes into creating the Cunard experience, filmed on board luxury ship Queen Elizabeth in Sydney.

The video will be hosted on Cunard’s advertisement features pages and as pre-roll advertising on the BBC website and app, YouTube and UKTV on Foxtel. Additionally, the advertising campaign will include podcasts and bespoke content articles that delve deeper into what makes a Cunard cruise truly exceptional.

The objective of this campaign is to highlight the iconic Cunard experience on board their fleet of four Queens. Known for its impeccable White Star Service, signature experiences, and rich heritage, Cunard exemplifies mastery in every aspect of its operations. Audiences will witness the strength and prestige of the Cunard brand, which embodies luxury and craftsmanship, offering guests an unparalleled travel experience that makes them feel like royalty.

“This campaign produced by BBC StoryWorks for Cunard is particularly successful given our British roots and brand values, synonymous with quality, heritage, and excellence, making this an impactful and natural fit,” VP Brand and Product Cunard, Lee Powell, said.

“The ‘Mastery at Sea’ campaign will effectively communicate the unique attributes of Cunard to discerning travellers of the BBC’s audience looking for a superior cruising experience. ‘Mastery at Sea’ means that we are truly committed to delivering an unrivalled, standard-setting experience on the ocean.”

Jamie Chambers, VP, Australia & New Zealand, Ad Sales & BBC StoryWorks, BBC Studios said: “We are proud to bring Cunard’s ‘Mastery at Sea’ campaign to life in Australia especially as it offered the first time we could bring together our full commercial portfolio to create a multi-platform home for a branded content campaign.

“The BBC reaches over eight million Australians each month through channels including UKTV, BBC.com, podcasts, YouTube and social. ‘Mastery at Sea’ is a fantastic example of what is possible when a world-famous British brand commissions BBC StoryWorks to create beautiful content in trusted, premium environments to reach audiences however they choose to consume content.”

Credits

Mika Paech, Senior Marketing Manager Cunard

Josephine Hanschmann, Senior Marketing Specialist Cunard

Elise Matheson, Content Manager BBC StoryWorks

Lauren Bauer, Business Director This is Flow

Caitlyn Grand, Account Director This is Flow

Katie Jackson, Senior Account Manager This is Flow

This story was originally published in B&T’s sister publication, Travel Weekly.