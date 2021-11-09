CTV Fraud: How Can Advertisers Respond To Sustain Trust?
In this guest post, Tiffany Foxwell (main photo), head of client services at Flashtalking JAPAC, says the growing popularity of connected TV (CTV) has created further opportunities for fraudsters to target vulnerabilities in the technology. Foxwell argues that cross-industry collaboration is vital for a sustainable CTV advertising landscape that promotes openness, accountability and transparency…
The monumental rise of Connected Television (CTV) during the pandemic has reshaped marketers’ approach to their omnichannel strategies. It was inevitable that such a fast-growing channel, with the potential for high margins, would become a target for fraudsters. Over the last few months, the global ad industry has seen reports of a number of fraud schemes, largely centered on the tactic of “domain spoofing”.
While ad fraud in the CTV space cannot be taken lightly, the industry already has experience of tackling this issue across other formats, and so there are best practices to follow, and practical ways to keep it from eroding the trust between buyers and sellers working with this critical new medium.
Industry collaboration is vital in the fight against fraud
When learning about new instances of fraud or concerns within the industry, advertisers’ understandable response is to freeze their budgets in that given channel or platform. The industry witnessed this only last year, when global news publishers experienced a significant dip in ad revenues, driven in large part by blocklisting Covid-related content. Although the focus here was on brand safety, the sentiment is the same. Advertisers want their ads placed alongside relevant, quality content that amplifies their messaging and fuels positive connections with their target audiences. Domain spoofing impacts this goal, as it can lead to ads being placed alongside content that’s less reputable than buyers intend, presenting a risk to brand reputation and campaign performance.
Advertisers are in a strong position and can use their spending power to lobby for improvements within the industry. Now is the time to come together to build the infrastructure and processes needed to sustain balance, trust, and transparency in CTV for the future.
There are already tools that support a smart, responsible, and secure buying methodology, which also help marketers to reach their target audience. Such tools are always nuanced and specific, so marketers can proactively open conversations with their advertising partners on how to harness them. Technology will play a critical role in restoring trust, but trust will also play an equally critical role in fostering the right use of the technology.
Creating a dialogue around fraud in CTV right now is vital for publishers, tech companies and advertisers alike. After all, CTV’s share of media consumption is only going to grow.
Setting trust as CTV’s foundation
In the last 18 months, we saw CTV hit an inflection point as TV transitioned from a lean-back medium to an on-demand one. Advertisers want to be a part of this pivot in audience behaviour, but their key challenge might prove to be one of inventory. At present, the user experience and monetisation model of CTV is still developing, meaning this inventory comes at a premium.
As the CTV landscape evolves, so too will the mechanisms that allow for cross-platform purchasing. But without a doubt, advertisers will expect—and demand—that CTV’s premium inventory remains accessible and protected as a valuable element within their media mixes.
Until strong industry standards are in place and widely adopted, responsibility will fall to third-party solutions to authenticate the impression at the source and then again at delivery, providing the confidence from an independent source both pre-bid and post-bid. It’s these solutions that will provide protection today, and that will build the bridge toward a future where such protections are more closely integrated into the media infrastructure. But right now, it’s on buyers and their technology partners to keep vigilant.
Ultimately, collaboration between independent actors and stakeholders on the buy side, as well as the sell side, will lay the long-term foundation for a sustainable CTV advertising landscape. Above all, its foundation must be built on openness, accountability, and transparency. Now is the time for a real collective effort, and the formation of standards that foster trust on all sides.
Please login with linkedin to commentflashtalking Tiffany Foxwell
Latest News
Jeff Bezos Jokingly Threatens To Push Leonardo DiCaprio Off A Cliff After Viral Video Fiasco
There was heated debate in the B&T office as to the merits of running this story and even then we still ran it.
Why Augmented Performance Is Becoming A Prerequisite For Marketers
Augmented performance the new "must-have" for any marketer's kitbag. Swiss Knife with bottle-opener also very handy.
iStock Announces Inaugural Inclusion Grant, Awarding $20,000 To Emerging Commercial Photographers, Videographers And Illustrators Globally
iStock has announced the launch of its inaugural Inclusion Grant, designed to promote the work of emerging creative commercial artists who are seeking to draw attention to and depict underrepresented communities through their work. The grant is open to commercial photographers, videographers and illustrators based in the U.S., UK, LATAM and Australia. “iStock is committed […]
PR & Marketing Agency Taurus Launches Digital Currency Offering
B&T doesn't confess to know too much about digital currencies suffice to say it appears to make unpleasant people rich.
Amazon Delves Into The Pandemic Woes Of Anxiety, Loneliness & Kindness In Powerful Christmas Work
Amazon attempts to throw off its "we know we're arseholes" reputation in surprisingly moving Christmas work.
Dream Backers: American Express Want To Fulfill Your Business Wish
American Express has unveiled Dream Backers, a new competition to give one small business the chance to make their dream come true. With so many challenges impacting small businesses over the past two years, such as floods, drought, bushfires, and of course COVID-19, many had to put their business dreams on hold. This is where […]
Outdoor Industry Unites To Present First-Ever Out Fronts
The suite of new tools set to make out of home (OOH) advertising easier to plan, buy and measure, took centre stage at the Outdoor Media Association’s (OMA) first-ever Out-Front Webcast. A bunch of exciting new initiatives were announced at a virtual OUT-FRONT event today hosted by OMA and MOVE CEO Charmaine Moldrich and general […]
News Corp Australia Lost $60.7M Last Year, But Hopes Remain High For Its Subs Model
Rupert threatens "don't make me come down there" as local News Corp operations lose a cool $60.7 million.
The Inspired Unemployed Launch Racy OnlyFans Account For Grill’d Impossible Burger
Plant-based burgers aren't just great for the planet, they're a top way to get your stools into any dinner conversation.
First Nations’ Narratives To Be Celebrated At Story Week 2021
Story Week, Australia’s annual celebration of performed writing, celebrates First Nations’ voices and artists when it returns Monday 22 – Sunday 28 November 2021. Story Week has always championed diverse voices, giving rise to a richness of stories that can only be told through the lived experience of those telling the story. And this year […]
Seven Uses AGM To Tell Shareholders It’s Won The 2021 TV Ratings
Seven outlines 2022 plans at this morning's AGM amid serious allegations the savoury quiches needed another 10 minutes.
Radio Ratings: Lockdown Trends Continue As Ben Fordham Remains King
It's radio ratings morning, with Alan preferring to hide under the duck down doona till at least three this afternoon.
Australia Post Debuts Christmas Campaign Via The Monkeys
B&T's string is nailed, taught and ready in anticipation of this year's Christmas cards from PRs we've never heard of.
Watch Out Elon: PWD’s Website Experience Introduces WA Spaceport
Perth digital agency, PWD, has just created the website experience to make the world take notice of the launch of WA Spaceport. In 2024, Western Australian Spaceport (WA Spaceport) will open. It’s a privately-owned commercial launch facility that will allow its customers to put vehicles into space so that space technologies and exploration become accessible to all (not just government agencies) who want to explore it. PWD has developed the website experience that will make this service known internationally and able to compete against formidable competitors such as Elon Musk’s SpaceX. Currently there are no licensed orbital launch facilities in Australia. WA Spaceport is the product of an Australian woman, who came to the idea when she was an MBA student. While watching a film about how a space vehicle is prepared to launch into space, she asked herself, “How many missions were either delayed, cancelled or made not feasible because those behind it were also responsible for the launch facility.”
Heckler Sound Appoints Bonnie Law To Executive Producer
Heckler has recently expanded its capabilities to encompass a music & sound department, creating a coalescence between production, post and sound. As an eleven year veteran of the company, Bonnie Law (pictured) was the natural choice to head up the new studio alongside creative director Johnny Green and their roster of talented composers and sound […]
Special Welcomes Eight New Creatives Across Sydney & Melbourne
Special boosts its creative team by a whopping eight hires in what could be described as a case of brazen showing off.
Monday TV Wrap: Parental Guidance Wins Entertainment, As Caitlyn Jenner Exits Big Brother VIP
Big Brother VIP now dangerously short on actual VIPs as Caitlyn heads for the international departure lounge.
Riverina Dairy Co. Teams Up With Paper Moose To “Make Dinner Daring”
It's top tips to make dinner more daring that thankfully don't include the inherit dangers of flambéing and nudity.
dentsu Queensland Announces Office Move, Plus New Promotions
dentsu Queensland unveils office move. The release of six white doves described as "poignant" and "fitting".
“Largest Win In Decades!” WPP Nabs Lion’s Share Of Coca-Cola’s $5.4 Billion Global Media & Creative After Year-Long Review
WPP staff frantically removing Pepsi bottles from office vending machines the globe over after scoring the win of 2021.
Study: 82% Of Aussie Ad Bosses Plan To Integrate Programmatic DOOH Into Multi-Channel Campaigns
Programmatic digital out-of-home on the rise, although still excluding people wearing neck braces.
Publicis Reveals New Paid Leave Policies And Remote Working Initiative
B&T would like to see compassionate leave on a Monday if your footy team gets smashed by 40 or more on the weekend.
Howatson+Company Unveils First Work For Fintech Firm Plenti
Howatson+Company accounts department signs off on large amount of Gelignite after explosive campaign for fintech firm.
MediaCom Wins The Star Entertainment’s Media
MediaCom's cash reserves now come with a freshly laundered lavender scent after snaring The Star Entertainment's media.
Refinery29 Australia Launches Iconic “Money Diaries” Franchise Partnership With Money By Afterpay
Refinery29 Australia, the leading media and entertainment destination focused on women and underrepresented voices, has today launched the local version of the brand’s most successful content franchise: Money Diaries. In a 12-month partnership with Afterpay to coincide with the launch of its new money and lifestyle app Money By Afterpay next month, Money Diaries gives […]
Bombay Sapphire Gin Launches New “Stirred” Campaign Via BBDO And OMD
Nothing goes from refreshing G&T to phoning an ex at midnight quite like the refreshing piquancy of a Bombay Sapphire.
Havas Launches New Raft Of HR Policies For Gender Affirmation, Domestic Violence And Pregnancy
What was once commonly referred to as "chucking a sickie" in workplace lexicon has become legitimate parental leave.
FutureBrand Australia Appoints Brand Language Director
FutureBrand Australia has today appointed Michael Thebridge into the role of Brand Language Director to support the business’s continued growth and evolution.
“But Is It Bonsoy” Asks Soy Milk Brand In New Campaign Via Thinkerbell
Study reveals switching to soy milk allows you to be 42 per cent less farty but 58 per cent more pious & sanctimonious.
Unruly Appoints Grant Bingham To VP Of International Media Business Development
Unruly, a leading global video and CTV programmatic advertising platform have announced the appointment of Grant Bingham as vice president of international media business development. The ad tech veteran and former head of publisher services at AOL will now lead all media partnerships in Unruly’s international markets across the APAC and EMEA regions. To deliver […]