Cronulla Sharks Check-in At Quest Apartment Hotel For A Two Year Partnership

Quest Apartment Hotel announced a two-year deal with the Cronulla Sharks NRL Club, motivated by the critical work of the ‘Sharks Have Heart’ program in championing inclusivity.

As official community partner the Quest group have vowed to incorporate the Sharks initiative for inclusivity into their practises, landing them advertising space on the Cronulla Sharks jersey and shorts as an official sponsor of the NRL Team.

Quest has also secured naming rights to ‘Quest Family Hill’ at PointsBet Stadium.

Sharks CEO Dino Mezzatesta, shared his excitement for the partnership with Quest the continuing promotion of positive social change as part of the significant collaboration.

“It’s also exciting that we can take our brand on a journey with Quest given they have over 160 hotels across 60 metropolitan, regional and suburban locations throughout Australia, New Zealand, the UK and Fiji”, Dino Mezzatesta, Sharks CEO.

Quest Apartment Hotels is a member of the largest serviced apartment network in the world, The Ascott Limited, and operates under it’s local entity, Ascott Australia.

The partnership exemplifies the brand’s dedication to creating homes for guests and communities across Australia through its growing franchise network, which added over 250 keys across three greenfield properties in 2023.

“Quest Business Owners have been supporting their local communities for 36 years across Australia, so partnering with a community focused national brand in the Cronulla Sharks was a natural fit”, said Ascott Limited, Australia.

Quest’s multifaceted partnership with the Sharks includes: