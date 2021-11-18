Criteo Launches Contextual Advertising Solution

Global technology company, Criteo launched a new contextual advertising solution in Australia to connect first-party commerce data with real-time contextual signals.

In the lead up to the announcement, Criteo recently interviewed 79 Australian marketers after Google’s announcement to delay plans to phase out third-party cookies in the Chrome browser until 2023.

Of the interviews, 2-in-5 respondents said more than half of their digital advertising still relies on third-party cookies.

Also, 4-in-5 marketers either have tests in place aimed at complementing or replacing channels that rely on third-party cookies or are planning to start testing soon.

Managing director of Criteo Australia and New Zealand, Colin Barnard (featured image), said: “Google’s decision to delay their ending for supporting third-party cookies to 2023 does not mean marketers can slow down their preparations.

“They must start testing now for the future of addressability – and at Criteo, we’re investing in multiple solutions like contextual targeting to help thousands of marketers and media owners manage their data responsibly and reach and engage customers in new media environments without relying on third-party identifiers.”

“Our contextual solution significantly raises the bar – and unlike traditional contextual targeting, it is the only solution that doesn’t just rely on contextual signals but also uses commerce signals pulled from first-party data to reach people who are ready to buy.

“It’s all thanks to our world’s largest commerce data set on the open internet, which sees over $900 billion of ecommerce sales annually, 3 times that of Amazon,” Barnard said.

With the new solutions Criteo believe that marketers will be able to drive commerce outcomes in real-time by engaging audiences in content that is proven effective in influencing shopping mindsets across Criteo’s extensive First-Party Media Network.

Mr. Barnard concluded: “Marketers that focus on building their own first-party data pool and on finding effective ways to build and activate addressable audiences will be in a much better place come 2023. Finding the right partner with a large footprint outside walled gardens is vital in providing the technology and service needed to not only operate but grow in this next era of advertising.”

The new technology from Criteo is still being beta-tested.