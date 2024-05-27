Cricket Fever Takes Hold In Prime Video’s First ICC T20 Campaign

As the new home of ICC World Cup Cricket in Australia, Prime Video is kicking off its campaign for the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup featuring Aussie cricket superstar Usman Khawaja.

The creative, by Leo Burnett Australia, dramatises the way ‘cricket fever’ can take hold of a nation, spreading excitement – game by game, fan by fan until everyone gets caught up in the event. The film follows Khawaja as he realises the ‘fever’ has taken hold of his own street.

It aims to differentiate from the category and connect with cricket lovers through a shared fanaticism of the sport. Cricket references abound for casual and superfans alike. Audiences are reminded that the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup will soon be exclusively on Prime Video, live from June 2-30.

The campaign will run across TV, BVOD, YouTube, Social, OLV and owned channels.

Prime Video is the exclusive Australian broadcaster of the Men’s and Women’s Cricket World Cups, T20 World Cups, the Champions Trophy and the World Test Championship Final until 2027. Prime Video exclusively hold the live Australian broadcast rights for ICC cricket events for the next four years. Cricket fans across Australia will have exclusive access to all matches in every tournament of elite ICC competition, including the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup. This is at no extra cost to a Prime membership and is available as part of new customers’ free 30-day trial.

Credits:

Hushidar Karas – Head of Prime Video ANZ

Olly Wilton – Senior Sports Program Manager

Hwei Loke – Head of Marketing

Anna Saunders – Senior Brand Manager

Charli Hoffmann – Campaign Manager

Leo Burnett Australia
Andy Fergusson – National Chief Creative Officer
Tim Woolford – Group Creative Director
Tommy Cehak – Group Creative Director
James Beswick – Associate Creative Director
Rowan Foxcroft – Associate Creative Director
Catherine King – Chief Strategy Officer
James Walker-Smith – General Manager
Gemma Cox – Group Business Director
Jack Asimus – Senior Business Manager
Libby Spark – Senior Integrated Producer

Rachael Sparks – Project Manager

Tiffany Wilson – Senior Designer

Production:
Director – Ariel Martin

Production Company – Scoundrel

Executive Producer/Founder – Adrian Shapiro

Executive Producer – Kate Gooden

Producer – Alex Tizzard

DOP – Aaron McLisky

Post – Arc Edit

Editor – Luke Haigh

Colourist – Ben Eagleton

Online – Jamie Scott

Sound & Composition – Massive Music




