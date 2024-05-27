Cricket Fever Takes Hold In Prime Video’s First ICC T20 Campaign

As the new home of ICC World Cup Cricket in Australia, Prime Video is kicking off its campaign for the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup featuring Aussie cricket superstar Usman Khawaja.

The creative, by Leo Burnett Australia, dramatises the way ‘cricket fever’ can take hold of a nation, spreading excitement – game by game, fan by fan until everyone gets caught up in the event. The film follows Khawaja as he realises the ‘fever’ has taken hold of his own street.

It aims to differentiate from the category and connect with cricket lovers through a shared fanaticism of the sport. Cricket references abound for casual and superfans alike. Audiences are reminded that the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup will soon be exclusively on Prime Video, live from June 2-30.

The campaign will run across TV, BVOD, YouTube, Social, OLV and owned channels.

Prime Video is the exclusive Australian broadcaster of the Men’s and Women’s Cricket World Cups, T20 World Cups, the Champions Trophy and the World Test Championship Final until 2027. Prime Video exclusively hold the live Australian broadcast rights for ICC cricket events for the next four years. Cricket fans across Australia will have exclusive access to all matches in every tournament of elite ICC competition, including the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup. This is at no extra cost to a Prime membership and is available as part of new customers’ free 30-day trial.

