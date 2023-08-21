Cricket Australia Relaunches An Enhanced Woolworths Cricket Blast Program

Cricket Australia Relaunches An Enhanced Woolworths Cricket Blast Program
    Cricket is a game embedded in Australian culture. Now, Cricket Australia is relaunching an enhanced Woolworths Cricket Blast program – a fast-paced, fun program that is essentially structured backyard cricket.

    Apparent worked with Cricket Australia to develop a new strategic position and creative platform; focused on the unforgettable moments of bonding and joy that every child experiences at Woolworths Cricket Blast.

    With the aim of engaging both parents and kids, the creative development was driven from two insights. “Somewhere between childhood and adulthood, imagination falls away. Harnessing the power of imagination is every child’s superpower, and re-discovering it is every adult’s dream,” said Jackson Long, creative director at Apparent.

    “Asking audiences to ‘Imagine the Fun’ encourages audiences to consider the mental, physical and social benefits of cricket.”

    A national media campaign has been launched following the conclusion of a thrilling Ashes series, so cricket will remain at the forefront of Australians’ minds during the Woolworths Cricket Blast enrolment period.

    The “Imagine the Fun” campaign includes a hero 30-second TVC in addition to digital, OOH, radio, and social to drive awareness and entice parents with kids to join their local Woolworths Cricket Blast program.

    The TVC follows children’s imaginative journey from an impromptu backyard cricket game to the warm and welcoming environment of the Woolworths Cricket Blast program.

    Apparent, director Rob Stanton-Cook and Collider film production, photographer Toby Burrows and Kitchen Creative, and Cricket Australia collaborated to deliver the creative.

    “More than 90 per cent of players start playing cricket by the age of 12, so playing cricket early is critical for the future involvement of the game,” said Teresa Basile, head of brand & marketing, Cricket Australia.

    “This campaign is a high energy, vibrant celebration of kids and the unforgettable moments of joy they experience playing cricket with friends and family. We hope it can inspire the next generation of Woolworths Cricket Blasters.”

