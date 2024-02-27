Credit Union SA Partners With Local Agency, KWPX, To Say “We CU SA”

Credit Union SA Partners With Local Agency, KWPX, To Say “We CU SA”
Credit Union SA has partnered with a local South Australian integrated agency, kwpx, on a new brand campaign, ‘We CU SA,’ that highlights their love for the state.

The recently launched large-scale brand campaign showcases Credit Union SA as one of the last remaining credit unions solely focused on South Australian members.

The campaign captures real South Australian locations and people spending time at local beaches, enjoying hobbies and working towards their financial goals, and can be seen and heard across billboards, radio, cinema, television and more.

Credit Union SA CEO Todd Roberts said his local team of 150 staff played a key role in bringing this new campaign to life, capturing an authentic experience of life in South Australia. “This campaign highlights our local connection and love for our great state. A meaningful part of this campaign for me is that we used real South Aussie locations and people as our talent. It’s also a great fit for our brand as it aligns with our purpose of helping South Australians thrive”.

Credit Union SA found it essential to partner with a South Australian business to convey the message, choosing the creative advertising agency, kwpx, which has built layer-upon-layer of detail in their storytelling to convey the depth of everyday Australians.

“Our strategy is rooted in a deep understanding that to truly serve our community; we must be part of its fabric—not 1100km away on the eastern seaboard, but up close and personal, focussed here on the place we all call home. Credit Union SA doesn’t just observe South Australian life; they live it alongside their members,” kwpx CEO & chair David O’Loughlin said.

“’We C U SA’ is the brand platform – it’s a pledge to be the financial partner that truly understands and reflects the values, aspirations, and distinctive lifestyle of South Australians, and the start of our journey with a terrific homegrown brand”.

The Creative team at kwpx was excited to work with Credit Union SA to bring the new brand positioning to life, which demonstrates that when South Australians are really seen, they thrive.

“As one of the last truly South Australian-focused credit unions, Credit Union SA genuinely sees things the way South Australians see them. This is just the start of our campaign to use everyday South Australians to candidly capture the fun and feeling of living right here in South Australia,” O’Loughlin said.

“Each has their own hopes, dreams, and quirks that Credit Union SA can truly understand and work with,
being part of the same landscape and culture, and being on the ground with their members”.




