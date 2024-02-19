Creative Australia’s Kristy Rivers Joins Sound Story As Industry Relations Director

Sound Story has expanded its team with new edition Kristy Rivers in the role of industry relations director.

Sound Story is a strategic communications agency works with an expansive range of brands within the music, media, advertising and technology industries.

Rivers joins Sound Story from Creative Australia, where she served as head of music in the sector of development and advocacy team for the past three years.

With over 35 years of experience in the industry, Kristy has worked extensively within the music scene, from retail and recorded music to government and policy.

“It’s an exciting time to be joining Sound Story and supporting the team’s vision to the stories of forward-thinking brands distributing the music, media, advertising and tech industries”, said Kristy Rivers.

Rivers has been recognised in the 2023 Music Victoria Awards where she was officially inducted into the Hall of Fame.

The award comes following her work overseeing Victoria’s Government Music program and completing a 17-year tenure as national manager for Writer Services at APRA AMCOS.

“Kirsty’s reputation as a fierce advocate and champion for the Australian music ecosystem within industry and government is of enormous value to Sound Story’s increasing partners”, said Jake Challenor, CEO of Sound Story.

The communications agency has also introduced Vivenne Kelly as senior communications specialist and Maddie Koczanowski as communications, culture and events specialist.