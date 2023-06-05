Create Space Action Plan Addresses Diverse Representation

Advertising Council Australia has today announced the next three actions from its Create Space Action Plan, addressing the representation and inclusion of LGBTQ+ talent, ethnic minorities, and people with a disability in the advertising industry.

All three actions have been developed by industry professionals with lived experience and build on 2022’s initial focus areas: the experience and retention of female talent and talent with mental health challenges, and reducing the incidence of micro-aggressions. They have been shaped by data from the landmark 2021 Create Space Census, which saw 2,600 advertising professionals give their views and experiences of inclusion and diversity in the industry, identifying gaps and areas for improvement.

Approximately one-fifth of respondents feel anxious in their job due to identifying as LGBTQ+, with 32 per cent choosing to hide their sexuality at work. Experiences of discrimination and negative behaviour at work are almost three times higher for people who identify as Asian (31 per cent vs 12 per cent), and twice as many people with a disability have been made to feel uncomfortable in the workplace compared to those who are not disabled (24 per cent vs 12 per cent).

The next set of actions task the industry with taking three additional steps:

● Action 4 – IMPROVE THE EXPERIENCE AND REPRESENTATION OF LGBTQIA+ TALENT

○ Review and implement the basic steps for ensuring an LGBTQIA+-inclusive culture

○ Implement pronouns

○ Become an AWEI-certified LGBTQIA+ inclusive workplace

● Action 5 – IMPROVE THE EXPERIENCE OF ETHNIC MINORITIES, AND DEMONSTRATE THEIR VALUE, TO ENSURE RETENTION

○ Survey your team’s cultural identities and practices to discover the true picture

○ Be a mate and learn to pronounce names

○ Acknowledge, celebrate and support cultural holidays and traditions

● Action 6 – IMPROVE THE EXPERIENCE AND REPRESENTATION OF TALENT WITH DISABILITY

○ Complete ‘the quick 10’ self-assessment to get a snapshot of your organisation’s disability confidence

○ Raise awareness and foster an inclusive culture at work with Disability Awareness Training

○ Develop a Disability Action Plan (DAP) to address discriminatory practices and support people with disability

ACA, national head of engagement, Hannah Sturrock said: “Create Space is an ongoing program that will continue to evolve. We are very grateful to the industry working groups who helped design the new action plans, all of which provide accessible ways to make a real difference to the people working in our industry.”

WPP ANZ president and ACA D&I committee chair, Rose Herceg said: “Improving diversity and inclusion in the advertising industry is essential for fostering creativity, connecting with consumers, and promoting fairness and social progress.

“Create Space aligns our efforts, helping the industry drive positive change while attracting and retaining creative professionals from different backgrounds and abilities,” she said.

More information on the three new actions including resources and toolkits can be found at the Create Space Hub.

The Create Space census will be repeated later this year in partnership with Kantar, and every two years to track the industry’s progress on diversity and inclusion.