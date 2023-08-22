Cost Of Living & Barbenheimer Drive Australia Online Audiences: Ipsos Iris Data

Cost Of Living & Barbenheimer Drive Australia Online Audiences: Ipsos Iris Data
The cost of living, the Oppenheimer and Barbie films, the Ashes, State of Origin and the start of the Women’s World Cup drove Australia’s online traffic according to July’s data from Ipsos iris.

Late Irish songstress Sinead O’Connor also drove Australians online, with the average Aussie spending five hours per month consuming news content. Australians older than 14 spent 3.8 hours per day, or 117 hours per month, online in July, an increase of 4.9 per cent compared to June.

The largest audience increases were in the energy supplier/ utilities category, which climbed 12.0 per cent, events and attractions, up 7.2 per cent and sports, up 4.7 per cent in July compared to June.

The most consumed website and app categories in July were social networking at 20.9 million, followed by search engines (20.9 million), technology (20.8 million) and retail and commerce (20.6 million).

People aged 25-39 were the largest cohort online during June, while people aged 40 to 54 spent the most time online.

Meta’s Twitter rival Threads saw an audience of 1.6 million people during July. Over the course of the month, some 99 per cent of all online Australians used a social networking website or app. Facebook and Messenger remain the largest of all social media platforms, followed by YouTube. Twitter saw an audience drop of 8.7 per cent compared to June while Snapchat made it into the top 10.

In refreshing good news for singletons, the use of dating apps surged by 13.4 per cent in July, giving you a potential dating pool of three million Australians.

