Cosmopolitan Australia Announces Relaunch Date And Unveils New Leadership

Cosmopolitan magazine is set to make its return to the Australian market on August 12th under the leadership of publisher Katarina Kroslakova and her publishing house, KK Press, in collaboration with Hearst Magazines International.

Leading the charge as editor-in-chief is Tessa Ogle, whose career has spanned several notable publications. Following roles at The Age and The Conversation, Tessa moved from news to fashion and beauty, launching Harper’s BAZAAR and Esquire online as digital director. After consulting and writing for various luxury and women’s titles including KK Press publication T Magazine (NYTimes Style Magazine) Australia, she moved to the role of digital managing editor at Marie Claire and ELLE and supported the relaunch of ELLE magazine.

“A talented editor with a proven track record working on leading media brands for women, Tessa is well suited to lead Cosmopolitan’s return to Australia across all platforms,” said Kim St. Clair Bodden, senior vice president of editorial and brand director of Hearst Magazines International. “We are excited to see how she and her team build upon Cosmo’s legacy of inspiring young women with delightful features and fresh insight that serves their daily lives.”

“I am proud to lead an incredible team in the relaunch of the iconic Cosmopolitan Australia, a title so meaningful across generations as the ultimate source for the latest in style, beauty, entertainment, relationships, sex, and more. I am particularly excited to bring in a new and diverse range of voices and expert contributors from all over Australia to ensure that Cosmo is a reflection of the vibrant and diverse community we serve, as we deliver thought-provoking and insightful journalism true to the joy and spirit at the heart of this much-loved brand,” said Ogle.

Joining Tessa as commercial director is Zoe Davis, a seasoned professional with nearly two decades of experience in sales, marketing, and strategy. Zoe is poised to lead Cosmopolitan’s commercial endeavours, bringing a proven history of driving significant profitability and growth across multiple platforms. Her career highlights include forging major relationships and strategic leadership for iconic cultural brands such as Rolling Stone, Business Chicks, Big Day Out, Laneway Festival, and many others. Her entrepreneurial approach has fuelled the substantial growth of numerous brands and businesses, including her own marketing agency.

“In March 2006, I moved my kitten-heeled, pencil-skirted, 20-something self from Hobart to Sydney after securing a dream internship with young women’s lifestyle giant, Cosmo. Nearly two decades later, I am thrilled to continue that dream by joining Cosmopolitan Australia as commercial director. A heartfelt thanks to Katarina Kroslakova for the opportunity to lead such a talented commercial team, representing an adored media brand. I’m truly excited about this new era of Cosmo and look forward to working alongside our brand partners to create dynamic cross-platform campaigns,” commented Davis.

“Under Tessa and Zoe’s expert leadership, Cosmopolitan Australia is shaping up to be an absolute powerhouse of talent. Both the editorial and commercial teams are making this launch truly incredible. We have already engaged some of Australia’s most diverse voices and influential commercial partners for the launch issue, proving why Cosmopolitan remains as essential and vibrant today as it was under Helen Gurley Brown’s pioneering vision in 1965. The overwhelmingly positive response to the announce that Cosmo is coming back has been immense and I’m so excited for everyone in Australia to read the first issue when it hits the stands on August 12th,” added Kroslakova.