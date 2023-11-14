Copy School Melbourne Confirms “100% Human” Speaker Line-Up

Despite the introduction of new sessions focussing on A.I and how ‘The Copywriter is Dead’, Copy School co-chair, Chris Taylor, remains suspiciously adamant that every speaker in 2023’s line-up is absolutely 100% human.

“Completely carbon-based, mortal and excellent humans at that” chirped Taylor, clearly protesting too much. “I’m continually amazed by the generosity shown by our living, breathing, volunteer speakers.”

With a mere handful of places left, any remaining tickets can be found at copyschool.org

The full line-up for the week of half-day, faster masterclasses is as follows:

MONDAY

SARAH MCGREGOR, ECD, Dentsu Creative: What Makes a Great Copywriter

HILARY BADGER, ECD, Ogilvy Australia: The Basics

TUESDAY

ANT KEOGH, Chief Creative Officer, The Monkeys: A.I

DOOGIE CHAPMAN, Freelance: Dialogue

WEDNESDAY

RICHARD RUSSELL, Freelance: The Copywriter is Dead. Long Live the Copywriter Via Zoom

JESS WHEELER, Creative Director, SICKDOGWOLFMAN: Resilience

THURSDAY

BEN LILLEY, Creative Chairman, HERO & McCANN: Presenting

SARAH VINCENZINI, Freelance: Empathy, Strategy, Persuasion

FRIDAY

ANNELIESE SULLIVAN Senior Writer, DDB: Finding Your Strengths and Working to Them

Copy School was established by Ray Black to provide an affordable avenue for young and aspiring copywriters to learn the craft. Sessions are presented by generous volunteers with the syllabus and coordination handled by co-chairs John Bevins AM in Sydney and Chris Taylor in Melbourne.