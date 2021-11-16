Commercial Radio Ad Revenue Up 6.1% In October

Commercial radio advertising revenue is up 6.1 per cent since October 2020, according to new data released today by Commercial Radio Australia.

Overall ad revenue for the five major capital city markets totalled $59.064 million in October 2021 compared to $55.671 million this time last year.

“Roy Morgan Business Confidence saw the biggest increase in October so far for 2021 and this is reflected in the continued monthly year on year growth in radio ad revenues,” said Joan Warner, chief executive officer of CRA.

“The figures demonstrate that advertisers are increasingly confident as Sydney and Melbourne re-open.”

The figures varied across capital cities, with Sydney stations reporting a year on year ad revenue increase of $17.875 million in October.

Meanwhile, Melbourne stations were 9.4 per cent higher at $17.602 million, and Brisbane rose 2.4 per cent to $9.715 million.

Adelaide increased 1.5 per cent to $5.600 million, while Perth saw a significant 11.8% jump to $8.272 million.

The figures include agency and direct ad revenue and were compiled by media data analytics company Milton Data.