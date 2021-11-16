Commercial Radio Ad Revenue Up 6.1% In October

Retro radio and headphones on table against brick wall
B&T Magazine
Edited by B&T Magazine
SHARE
THIS



Commercial radio advertising revenue is up 6.1 per cent since October 2020, according to new data released today by Commercial Radio Australia.

Overall ad revenue for the five major capital city markets totalled $59.064 million in October 2021 compared to $55.671 million this time last year.

“Roy Morgan Business Confidence saw the biggest increase in October so far for 2021 and this is reflected in the continued monthly year on year growth in radio ad revenues,” said Joan Warner, chief executive officer of CRA.

“The figures demonstrate that advertisers are increasingly confident as Sydney and Melbourne re-open.”

The figures varied across capital cities, with Sydney stations reporting a year on year ad revenue increase of $17.875 million in October.

Meanwhile, Melbourne stations were 9.4 per cent higher at $17.602 million, and Brisbane rose 2.4 per cent to $9.715 million.

Adelaide increased 1.5 per cent to $5.600 million, while Perth saw a significant 11.8% jump to $8.272 million.

The figures include agency and direct ad revenue and were compiled by media data analytics company Milton Data.

Please login with linkedin to comment

Commercial Radio Australia Joan Warner

Latest News

Born Licensing Finds: Aussies Crave More Characters In Ads
  • Advertising

Born Licensing Finds: Aussies Crave More Characters In Ads

New research from IPSOS MORI commissioned by born licensing has revealed that when given the choice between seeing a fictional character, celebrity, musician, or sports star, 37 per cent of people want the character. Interesting, despite the love people have for a fictional character, the research also found that less than 1 per cent of […]

Brittany Hockley & Laura Bryne’s Podcast Life Uncut Heads To Radio
  • Media

Brittany Hockley & Laura Bryne’s Podcast Life Uncut Heads To Radio

ARN has announced Brittany Hockley and Laura Byrne (featured image) of the popular Life Uncut podcast will be joining KIIS as part of the network’s new ‘Podcast to Broadcast Strategy’. The Life Uncut Radio Show will be the first program to debut in an effort by the KIIS Network to add more premium content offerings […]

BMF Adds Four New Creative Hires
  • Campaigns

BMF Adds Four New Creative Hires

Lockdown left you broken and disheartened? Feel entirely new again via the exuberance of these fine young recruits.

ACA Launches Create Space Ad Industry’s Largest Diversity & Inclusion Initiative
  • Media

ACA Launches Create Space Ad Industry’s Largest Diversity & Inclusion Initiative

Advertising Council Australia (ACA) has launched Create Space, a new program to inform and accelerate greater inclusion and diversity, creating positive and lasting change, across Australia’s advertising industry. Phase one will see ACA hold Australian advertising’s first-ever industry census – the Create Space Census – on Wednesday 1 December. Conducted in partnership with global insights […]

Alchemy One Earns B Corp Certification
  • Media

Alchemy One Earns B Corp Certification

Independent media agency Alchemy One has announced that it has become B Corp certified, marking Alchemy One as one of the few media agencies globally to earn the prestigious designation. With only 4 per cent of the 100,000 companies who have gone through the process is successfully certified, the Alchemy One team is tremendously proud […]

Vicinity Centres Showcase Aussie First Christmas NFTree Via Fabric
  • Campaigns
  • Technology

Vicinity Centres Showcase Aussie First Christmas NFTree Via Fabric

Aussie real estate investment trust company, Vicinity Centres, launch their new Christmas NFTree via Fabric. The sculptural Christmas NFTree will be installed in Sydney’s The Galeries and showcases local NFT creators. The installation, NFT: Illuminated, builds on Vicinity’s Christmas campaign, ‘Where There is Light,’ which launched last week. Built from glass, mirrors and Perspex, the […]

De’Longhi Launches New Immersive Coffee Experience With Landor & Fitch
  • Technology

De’Longhi Launches New Immersive Coffee Experience With Landor & Fitch

Espresso coffee machine brand, De’Longhi have partnered with Landor & Fitch to create the De’Longhi Coffee Lounge. Coffee connoisseur’s can find the lounge in Zetland, where coffee education sessions hosted by in-store specialists take place. The specialists are there to discuss all things coffee and give the customers hands-on coffee experience. A self-guided kiosk will also […]

Groundwater 2021. Picture by Luke Marsden.
  • Uncategorised

Groundwater Country Music Festival Makes A Comeback After Two-Year Hiatus

Following a two-year hiatus due to COVID-19, county music made a splash in the Gold Coast with the return of the Groundwater Country Music Festival (CMF). The three-day festival took place between the 12th and 14th of November where more than 45 Aussie artists played to a crowd of country music fans. After a tough […]