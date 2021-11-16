Commercial Radio Ad Revenue Up 6.1% In October
Commercial radio advertising revenue is up 6.1 per cent since October 2020, according to new data released today by Commercial Radio Australia.
Overall ad revenue for the five major capital city markets totalled $59.064 million in October 2021 compared to $55.671 million this time last year.
“Roy Morgan Business Confidence saw the biggest increase in October so far for 2021 and this is reflected in the continued monthly year on year growth in radio ad revenues,” said Joan Warner, chief executive officer of CRA.
“The figures demonstrate that advertisers are increasingly confident as Sydney and Melbourne re-open.”
The figures varied across capital cities, with Sydney stations reporting a year on year ad revenue increase of $17.875 million in October.
Meanwhile, Melbourne stations were 9.4 per cent higher at $17.602 million, and Brisbane rose 2.4 per cent to $9.715 million.
Adelaide increased 1.5 per cent to $5.600 million, while Perth saw a significant 11.8% jump to $8.272 million.
The figures include agency and direct ad revenue and were compiled by media data analytics company Milton Data.
Please login with linkedin to commentCommercial Radio Australia Joan Warner
Latest News
Born Licensing Finds: Aussies Crave More Characters In Ads
New research from IPSOS MORI commissioned by born licensing has revealed that when given the choice between seeing a fictional character, celebrity, musician, or sports star, 37 per cent of people want the character. Interesting, despite the love people have for a fictional character, the research also found that less than 1 per cent of […]
Clemenger Group Nabs Cricket Australia’s Raj Tapper As Head Of People & Culture
Clems staff can expect new signs around the office with the appointment of new head of people and culture.
Lawrence ‘Moonman’ Mooney Calls In The Lawyers After Abrupt SCA Departure
In further proof getting up at 3.30 every morning sends people nuts comes news the Moonman's called in the lawyers.
Brittany Hockley & Laura Bryne’s Podcast Life Uncut Heads To Radio
ARN has announced Brittany Hockley and Laura Byrne (featured image) of the popular Life Uncut podcast will be joining KIIS as part of the network’s new ‘Podcast to Broadcast Strategy’. The Life Uncut Radio Show will be the first program to debut in an effort by the KIIS Network to add more premium content offerings […]
9Honey Celebrates Five Year Anniversary With New Columnists & Content Series
9Honey announces a new line-up of columnists and, once again, it's all bad news for beekeeping enthusiasts.
marie claire Delivers Powerful & Poignant Brittany Higgins & Grace Tame Cover
marie claire proving there's plenty of life in print, delivering this knockout cover for its 'Women of the Year' issue.
BMF Adds Four New Creative Hires
Lockdown left you broken and disheartened? Feel entirely new again via the exuberance of these fine young recruits.
“Christmas Turkey?” Budget Retailer Lidl’s Futuristic Festive Spot Is Possibly So Awful, It’s Great
This fun, festive spot attempts to predict the future and suggests we'll all be morphing into Mugatu from Zoolander.
ACA Launches Create Space Ad Industry’s Largest Diversity & Inclusion Initiative
Advertising Council Australia (ACA) has launched Create Space, a new program to inform and accelerate greater inclusion and diversity, creating positive and lasting change, across Australia’s advertising industry. Phase one will see ACA hold Australian advertising’s first-ever industry census – the Create Space Census – on Wednesday 1 December. Conducted in partnership with global insights […]
Alchemy One Earns B Corp Certification
Independent media agency Alchemy One has announced that it has become B Corp certified, marking Alchemy One as one of the few media agencies globally to earn the prestigious designation. With only 4 per cent of the 100,000 companies who have gone through the process is successfully certified, the Alchemy One team is tremendously proud […]
KFC Unveils This Year’s Christmas Must-Have – The Chicken Mitten Bucket Hugger
Take Christmas to a whole new level with a KFC knitted bucket hugger. Then reduce it back to new lows by serving KFC.
Vicinity Centres Showcase Aussie First Christmas NFTree Via Fabric
Aussie real estate investment trust company, Vicinity Centres, launch their new Christmas NFTree via Fabric. The sculptural Christmas NFTree will be installed in Sydney’s The Galeries and showcases local NFT creators. The installation, NFT: Illuminated, builds on Vicinity’s Christmas campaign, ‘Where There is Light,’ which launched last week. Built from glass, mirrors and Perspex, the […]
Monday TV Wrap: Parental Guidance Hands Nine The Night
If you were after singers having their dreams crushed on a reality show, Australian TV was not the place last night.
Sorrell’s S4 Acquires Italian Content Marketing Agency Miyagi
Miyagi is an Italian content agency and is not to be mistaken with the cruel taskmaster from the Karate Kid movies.
Heineken & Publicis Unveil New Global Work Celebrating Lockdown’s End
Much like the annoying vegan or the gluten-a-phobe, every group has that one Heineken drinker, doesn't it.
Bond’s Back: No Time To Die Records Biggest Opening Weekend Since Boxing Day 2019
Why does Daniel Craig have grey hair in the latest Bond film? Because he had no time to dye! No need to write in.
Search With Purpose: How Our Search Engine Choice Can Give Back
Search has undoubtedly brought the biggest change to our lives over the past two decades. That and the Kardashian clan.
OMD Names Laura Nice & Sian Whitnall As Co-CEOs To Replace Aimee Buchanan
Much like the Double Cheeseburger or the threesome, OMD says things come better in twos, naming co-CEOs this morning.
Semi Permanent Launches Creative Services Agency SP Brand Studio
Thankfully no dissenters to report in the "neutral colours only" edict for Semi Permanent's recent staff photo session.
De’Longhi Launches New Immersive Coffee Experience With Landor & Fitch
Espresso coffee machine brand, De’Longhi have partnered with Landor & Fitch to create the De’Longhi Coffee Lounge. Coffee connoisseur’s can find the lounge in Zetland, where coffee education sessions hosted by in-store specialists take place. The specialists are there to discuss all things coffee and give the customers hands-on coffee experience. A self-guided kiosk will also […]
Groundwater Country Music Festival Makes A Comeback After Two-Year Hiatus
Following a two-year hiatus due to COVID-19, county music made a splash in the Gold Coast with the return of the Groundwater Country Music Festival (CMF). The three-day festival took place between the 12th and 14th of November where more than 45 Aussie artists played to a crowd of country music fans. After a tough […]
Buttrose Accuses Federal Government Of Political Interference In The ABC
The government's relationship with the public broadcaster plunges to new lows. If that's even possible.
Uber Eats Flies Giant Pickle Over Sydney Beaches
Uber Eats flies a giant pickle over Sydney beaches, as reports flood in of a giant, floating green scrotum.
Lawrence ‘Moonman’ Mooney Abruptly Departs Triple M
Breakfast radio once again proving to be media's poisoned chalice. Albeit an incredibly highly paid poisoned chalice.
Australia Taxpayers Funding $59m In Government Ads For 2022 Election
Report shows taxpayers now funding $59 million in government ads. Bad news for taxpayers, wonderful news for agencies!
Sunday TV Wrap: Celebrity MasterChef Stars On A Surprisingly Quiet Night
Low TV numbers suggest summer has finally arrived. Actual crappy weather would suggest otherwise.
Rethink Ink: Presenting Australia’s Best Print Ads
There's something so sensual, tactile & visceral about a print ad. Not to mention their ability to splat cockroaches.
Iceland Tourism Roasts Mark Zuckerberg In Witty New Campaign, As The Tech Billionaire Even Threatens A Visit
Mark Zuckerberg mercilessly roasted in tourism spot. Even better, no one on the creative team has yet gone "missing".
To The D-Floor! Here’s All The Party Pics From The B&T Awards 2021!
As these B&T Awards party pics appear to confirm, adlanders certainly didn't spend their lockdowns taking dance lessons.
Triumphs & Trophies: All The Winners Pics From This Year’s B&T Awards!
As these B&T Awards pics prove, winners are grinners. That said, there was also plenty of gritting of teeth too.