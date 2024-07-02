CommBank Returns As Super Sponsor Of SXSW Sydney 2024

CommBank has announced that it will return as a Super Sponsor of SXSW Sydney in 2024, helping bring this unique experience back to Australia on 14-20 October 2024.

SXSW is a global event that celebrates technology, innovation, film, music and gaming, proving that unexpected discoveries happen when diverse topics and people converge. Last year was the first time this iconic festival, which started as a showcase of music and creative talent in 1987, was held outside of its birthplace of Austin, Texas.

CommBank’s Chief Marketing Officer, Jo Boundy, said the bank is thrilled to sponsor SXSW Sydney for the second year running to help bring together the brightest minds in culture and creativity. “We’re excited to reconnect with a diverse group of forward-thinkers and change-makers, while demonstrating our commitment to reimagining banking for our customers and the wider community,” said Boundy.

“Technology plays a fundamental role in building the bank of the future and meeting the needs of our customers today and tomorrow, so there’s a natural synergy in CommBank partnering with SXSW Sydney to promote how technology and innovation can create better outcomes and solutions for the Australian community and economy”.

In 2024, CommBank is set to further the partnership with SXSW, create a destination that brings joy and inspiration, and share how the bank is reimagining customer experiences and helping build a more sustainable future.

“SXSW Sydney 2024 promises to be a fantastic event, bringing together a range of people, sharing different perspectives and experiences, and fostering positive change and challenging the status quo,” said Boundy. “CommBank is looking forward to exploring new ways to challenge, educate and inspire attendees to strive for a brighter future”.