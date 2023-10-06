Colgate Is Combating Smile Shame In Australia By Altering Logo
This World Smile Day, Colgate is celebrating all smiles by adapting its iconic logo to represent the many different and beautiful smiles that surround us daily.
The inaugural study, conducted by research company Pureprofile in August – September 2023, surveyed more than 4,000 individuals aged 16 to 55 years old across eight Asia-Pacific markets namely Australia, Singapore, Malaysia, Hong Kong, Taiwan, Philippines, Thailand and India. More than 500 individuals were surveyed in Australia.
Colgate is also collaborating with influencers across the region to further champion this cause including Australia’s fashionista Sam Todd and chef Genio Ng, who have both experienced Smile Shame but are now embracing the smiles that perfectly reflect their unique self.
Additionally, as part of #FreeYourSmile, Colgate is introducing a Smile Generator AI tool at colgate.com/yourcolgatesmile, encouraging everyone to create their personalised Colgate smile on TikTok and Instagram, and spread the message to celebrate all smiles.
Yves Briantais, executive vice president, marketing Asia-Pacific, Colgate-Palmolive said, “Smile Shame is especially prevalent in Asia-Pacific and this must change. At Colgate, we are on a mission to free people from the constraints of Smile Shame to truly embrace their own unique smiles. We believe brands have the power to challenge unrealistic beauty standards and promote authenticity. This World Smile Day®, Colgate is leading the charge by celebrating all smiles.”
Approximately three in four Australians (74 per cent) believe that brands should have a role to play in tackling the issue of Smile Shame, according to the Colgate Smile Study 2023.
Advocating for the Benefits of Smiling
When able to smile freely, Australians chiefly indicate that they feel more relaxed. In fact, scientific research supports the idea that smiling positively impacts mental health, acting as natural anti-depressants and pain relievers. Smiling is also good for the heart, aiding in lowering blood pressure and expediting recovery after stressful events.
A key health benefit of smiling includes strengthening the immune system by increasing white blood cell counts, providing protection against infections. Socially, smiling is a powerful tool to foster bonds and building trust by making a lasting positive impression on others
Standing against Smile Shame
Smile Shame may not be a familiar term to many. It encapsulates the feelings of embarrassment, self-consciousness, or insecurity regarding one’s smile. The Colgate Smile Study 2023 revealed that approximately one in two Australians (46 per cent) can relate to the concept of Smile Shame.
79 per cent of Australians feel that it is safe to talk about Smile Shame, a sentiment primarily driven by the belief that society is becoming more open and accepting of transparent dialogue discussing personal insecurities.
Celebrating the Diversity of Smiles
Smile Shame is associated with different attributes across markets, reflecting diverse perceptions of what makes a beautiful smile. In Australia, Smile Shame is typically associated with the colour of teeth, teeth structure, and whether their smile looks fake.
The Colgate Smile Study 2023 also revealed that the key factor that makes Australians worry about their smile is their own feeling of self-doubt, followed by concerns about comments from others including family, friends, and even strangers.
#FreeYourSmile is the first step in Colgate’s mission to celebrate all smiles and combat Smile Shame, with more initiatives planned. This movement represents Colgate’s goal to inspire individuals to express themselves freely and proudly, regardless of perceived imperfections.
