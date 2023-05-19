Coles Online Spotlights Rapid Delivery Via Smith St Campaign

“Life doesn’t have to get in the way of a shop”, that’s the message of Smith St’s new campaign, promoting Coles Online’s Rapid Home Delivery and Rapid Click & Collect.

The films point to life moments in which Rapid Home Delivery and Rapid Click & Collect would make a big difference: a mum stuck in her child’s performance, a dog mum stuck under the furry friend sprawled across her lap. Rapid Delivery gives customers access to home delivery in as little as 90 minutes, while Rapid Click & Collect lets Aussies pick up groceries in as little as 60 minutes across 467 stores nationwide for the first time ever.

With staples like bread and milk, or last-minute dinner ingredients like a hot chicken and fresh vegetables, high on the priority list for online shoppers, Coles has been busy finding ways to give time-poor shoppers the convenience they crave.

Coles, head of brand and media, Bianca Mundy said: “As a business, we’ve put a real emphasis on connecting with our customers through convenience. A significant part of this has been a strong focus on tightening turnaround times for our online offering.

“This campaign is a fun solution to a serious business focus for us.”

Smith St, senior creative, Chris Taylor, said: “Each film centres around everyday moments that have been given a bit of inescapable urgency for comedic relevance. Teaching a group of kids how to play Hot Cross Buns so they were good enough to play it, but not that good, was a real highlight.”