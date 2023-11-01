Coles ‘Hams’ It Up For Christmas In Its Festive Spot Via Smith-St Melbourne

Coles has teamed up with Smith-St and Santa Claus to launch its 2023 Christmas Season campaign. The campaign builds on the success of the “Great Lengths for Quality” campaign launched earlier this year and shows Coles team members working together with its network of dedicated farmers, growers and suppliers, all in the pursuit of quality.

From sourcing Christmas puddings from the oldest pudding makers in the world, to picking every one of their strawberries by hand so they meet quality standards before they hit the shelves – Coles goes to great lengths for quality to make sure Aussies have everything they need for a great Christmas.

The integrated campaign has hundreds of touchpoints across in-store, owned, paid, and earned media, focussing on the quality and price of key Christmas food items like Triple Smoked Christmas Hams, responsibly sourced seafood and desserts. It highlights how Coles provides exceptional value food for the entire Christmas season.

Bianca Mundy, head of drand and Media at Coles, said: “Customers have been telling us that even in times of financial stress, with rising cost of living pressures and tighter household budgets, Christmas remains a special time to celebrate with friends and family. And it’s important to do that with great quality produce at a great price. And this Christmas season Coles has an exciting range of products to suit every occasion – ranging from easy entertaining solutions to Christmas Day centerpieces.”

Psembi Kinstan, executive creative director, Smith St, added: “Coles ‘Great lengths for Quality’ has already proven to be a tremendously powerful idea, and we’re excited to release the next chapter to build on this platform (now with 100% more elves).”

DDB Group Melbourne creative partner James Cowie said: “It’s great to bring a sense of Christmas fun to the “Great Lengths for Quality” campaign. Sharing great food and a laugh at Christmas is what the season is all about.”

Suzi Black, managing partner of media, Smith St, stated: “Great Lengths comes to life through high engagement and attentive media that emphasises storytelling and builds appetite appeal across the Christmas season. Underpinned by a consistent retail drum beat with efficient reach, maximising, relevance, demonstrating range and value to customers. Coles and Smith St are excited to have worked with a number of media partners to bring these Great Length stories to life this Christmas.”

Client: Coles

Chief Customer Officer: Amanda McVay
General Manager – Brand, Digital and Media: Kate Bailey
Head of Brand, Content & Media: Bianca Mundy
Media Manager: Sally Mann
Senior Marketing Manager: Renee Barton
Senior Marketing Manager: John Blaskett
Marketing Manager: Kailah Symons

Growth Marketing Manager: Georgia Oliver
Social Media Manager: Elle Gardiner
Senior Insights Manager: Alannah McColl

Customer Insights Manager: Phoebe Chapman
Content Coordinator: Sarah Wearne

Agency: Smith St
Managing Director: Mike Napolitano
Chief Creative Officer: Stephen de Wolf
Group Executive Creative Director: Psembi Kinstan
Group Creative Partner: James Cowie

Creative Director: Rebecca Morris
Senior Art Director: Josh Brown

Senior Copywriter Anneliese Sullivan

Chief Operating Officer: Tristian Alexander
Head of Production: Sonia McLaverty
Head of Planning: Matt Pearce
Managing Partner: Marnie Mckenzie
Engagement Director: Lucy Shearer
Engagement Manager: Abigail Watts
Social Content Creative: Charlotte Funnell
Social Videographer: Tom Marley
Social Editor: Alex Debely
Senior Digital Designer: Petar Zivkovic

Designer: Ciaran Carlisle




