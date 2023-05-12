Coles Goes ‘All In’ To Support FightMND

Coles is going ‘all in’ to support FightMND’s annual Big Freeze campaign, with more ways available than ever to help raise vital funds for Motor Neurone Disease (MND) research and treatments.

The new Big Freeze 9 beanies are now available in all Coles supermarkets, selected Coles Express sites and via Coles Online, with 100 per cent of funds from beanies sales going to FightMND.

Coles will also donate 10 cents from the sale of more than 90 Coles Brand Australian Fresh Pork products and 20 cents from each specially marked pack of Coles Australian Pork Boneless Shoulder Roast, Coles Regular Pork 3 Star Mince 500g and Coles Australian Pork Loin Chops sold in its supermarkets and through Coles Online until Tuesday, 20 June to the Big Freeze 9 campaign.

In the true spirit of the “Big Freeze,” for the first time Coles has partnered with iconic Australian brand Peters Ice Cream and will be donating $1 from the sale of specially marked Big Freeze Icy Pole Lemonade 8-pack to the cause. Customers can also make a donation of their choice at any Coles supermarket or with their Coles Online shop.

All money raised at Coles will be invested in cutting-edge research projects focused on fast-tracking new MND treatments and driving discoveries towards a cure as well as supporting projects to help improve the lives of Australians living with MND.

Coles chief operations and sustainability officer Matt Swindells said Coles’ annual FightMND campaign has grown from humble beginnings to now being the organisation’s biggest community fundraiser each year.

“Coles is delighted to partner with FightMND for the sixth year in a row to help fight the ‘beast’ and find a cure for Motor Neurone Disease,” he said.

“Whether you’re putting Aussie pork on your fork, wearing a Big Freeze 9 beanie as you shop or enjoying a Peters Icy Pole Lemonade, there’s now more ways than ever at Coles to support this very important charity.”

“Coles is extremely proud to have already raised more than $20 million over five years for FightMND and we can’t thank our customers, team members, pork farmers and suppliers enough for their ongoing support and commitment to this cause.”

“We’re looking forward to our biggest and best Big Freeze campaign ever and can’t wait to get stuck into raising funds to support all those people, families and communities affected by MND.”

FightMND patron and co-founder Neale Daniher AO, who was diagnosed with Motor Neurone Disease in 2013, urged all Australians to help lead the fight against this Beast of a disease.

“I live by the words ‘when all is said and done, more is said than done. It’s not about what you say, it’s about what you do.’ So this Big Freeze 9, I’m asking Australians to join the fight and lead with their actions,” he said

“By donning your Beanie, you’re making your mark in the fight against MND. One day, when we live in a world free of this disease, you can stand proud knowing you helped us get there.”

“Join me in the all in fight against MND and let’s show this Beast that we won’t back down.”

Coles has once again partnered with its Aussie pork farmers to support the cause, a unique collaboration that has helped raise significant funds for Australia’s leading MND foundation over the past five years.

Australian Pork Limited, CEO, Margo Andrae said APL was proud to continue its partnership with Coles to support FightMND.

“Our pork farmers are always ready to support the community that supports them. It’s fantastic to see Coles working with Aussie pork farmers to support the FightMND campaign again this year, continuing to fight the beast and find a cure,” she said.

Coles’ fundraising campaign for FightMND will run between Wednesday, 10 May and Tuesday, 20 June in all Coles supermarkets and until Wednesday, June 28 at selected Coles Express sites.

The campaign coincides with the AFL’s annual “Big Freeze at the G” blockbuster between Collingwood and Melbourne on King’s Birthday, as well as Big Freeze matches in WA (West Coast vs. Collingwood, 3 June) and for the first time ever, in Queensland (Brisbane vs. Sydney, 16 June).