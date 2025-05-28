Coles Chief Customer Officer Amanda McVay To Depart

Amanda McVay, Coles’ chief customer officer, is to depart the grocer.

Coles is restructuring its marketing team, bringing its instore retail, Coles 360 retail media offering, digital and customer functions together.

Coles Liquor CEO Michael Courtney will step into McVay’s old job. EGM of supermarket operations Claire Lauber will step into Courtney’s old job.

General managers across marketing, digital, CX and Coles 360 will report into Courtney.

Coles confirmed McVay’s departure to Mi3, with a spokesperson saying it reflected an “increasing focus on omnichannel, bringing retail, customer and digital experience together”.

“Michael and Claire are accomplished executives who are having a strong impact in the Coles Group,” Coles chief executive Leah Weckert said.

“Michael’s appointment reflects his deep understanding of our business and broad career experience. He has consistently shown he can lead through change, build strong teams and deliver for our customers.

“Claire is an empowering leader who has driven record team engagement levels in supermarkets. She knows our team and customers deeply, with a proven focus on culture, team capability and operational improvement. She will be an exceptional addition to our executive team.”

McVay joined Coles two years ago after relocating from the US to take up the new chief customer officer role. She is a two-time inductee to the B&T CMO Power List.

Courtney, meanwhile, has been with Coles for nearly a decade, rising from a head of business development role to the CEO of Coles Liquor. Lauber, has been with Coles for nearly five years, having joined from Boost Juice where she served as MD.

Woolworths top marketer, Andrew Hicks, is also in the process of stepping down. His last day will be at the end of June. Hicks was also a regular face on the B&T CMO Power List.