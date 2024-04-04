Coca-Cola Creates Real Magic With First Ever Coke Studio Launch in ANZ
Coca-Cola is bringing its global music platform, Coke Studio, to Australia and New Zealand, announcing the launch with a new campaign designed to showcase the Real Magic that happens when music artists collide and collaborate for the first time.
The first season of Coke Studio Australia and New Zealand brings together globally renowned Australian singer, songwriter and record producer Tones And I, fellow Aussie artist Young Franco and and New Zealand artist CHAII to create a unique music track and music video.
The Coke Studio platform is digital-first and provides an opportunity for music fans to have an Access All Areas (AAA) pass to follow the journey of the three much-loved artists creating the new tune and music video – something that they wouldn’t usually have the opportunity to experience. Coke Studio facilitates unexpected collisions, which can be anything from bringing artists that are totally different in genre or success together to come up with something interesting and beautiful while staying true to their authentic selves.
Since its global launch in 2022, Coke Studio has designed a variety of high-profile collaborations worldwide, including the global collaborations between Sam Smith, Jessie Reyez and Cat Burns and between Imagine Dragons and the Inner-City Youth Orchestra of Los Angeles. Coca-Cola first launched the platform in 2008, and it has delighted fans in 53 markets worldwide before launching globally in 2022 and coming to Australia and New Zealand in 2024, with the aim of tapping into the heart of local culture and our love for music. Since 2022, Coke Studio’s global YouTube channel has had millions of views, and they are ever-growing, reflecting the cult fan base that the platform has globally.
Coke Studio Australia and New Zealand launched on Thursday 4th, April at UNSW Sydney, with Tones And I delighting passers-by with a surprise performance. Coca-Cola unveiled a special stage featuring a sculpture, where the ‘I’ became a stage where others performed. The event featured a lineup of musical artists taking to the Coke Studio stage before the big reveal of Tones And I taking to the stage herself to perform.
Fans were also treated to an AI experience with the Coketoda Studio AI Photo Booth, which allowed consumers to get their photo taken inside a Coke Studio space, where AI digitally altered their photos and created a unique and personalised Coke Studio album cover. Visitors then shared their shots on socials alongside a reel throughout the event. The IRL experience is designed not only to build excitement around Coke Studio and the three collaborators but also to highlight Coke Studio’s ethos: Real Magic happens when we come together.
Coke Studio’s first ANZ collaboration is set to create an epic track accompanied by a music video. When it is complete, the song will be performed live on stage in Sydney and will be available on all music streaming platforms and YouTube. Coke Studio also invites fans to come on the journey by experiencing every moment and becoming part of the creative process as it unfolds.
Not only is Tones And I collaborating with the two artists for the first time, but this track will be the first time that she works with music video director, Gabe Gasparinatos, a visual designer, Serwah Attafuah, choreographer, Kristen Dodgen, and stylist, Erik Yvon, for a true Coke Studio creative collision. These are all people who usually help to bring a song to life behind the scenes but with the Coke Studio AAA pass, they can watch the process all the way through.
“Coke Studio is a proven global platform that we are proud to bring to the ANZ market. We always look for ways to engage our consumers, and Coke Studio has done just that all over the world, bringing different fan communities together. Coke Studio brings new experiences to fans through the release of unique collisions and new music,” said Kate Miller, senior director of marketing at Coca-Cola South Pacific.
“This collision between Tones And I, Young Franco and CHAII is just the first Coke Studio collaboration – we have lots more exciting things to come. From giving emerging talent opportunities to collaborate with household names to mixing different genres together. We will also give fans behind the scenes content via our Coke Hub”.
Coke Studio gives users an access to all areas pass (AAA) experience through its official Coke Studio hub, which provides fans with updates and an overview of the creative process behind the track and music video from start to finish.
This campaign is just the start of Coke Studio’s presence in Australia and New Zealand, Coca-Cola will be bringing more new collisions and experiences to both markets.
Follow the journey of the new track and video being created follow the artists on socials, use the #CokeStudioAU or CokeStudioNZ or visit the Coke Studio hub Australia or visit the Coke Studio hub New Zealand.
The track will be available on Apple Music and Spotify, and all streaming platforms in the coming months.
