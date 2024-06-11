Clems Launch Social, PR & Influence Practice “Chemistry Set” Led By Former Emotive Head, Rhian Mason

Clemenger BBDO has taken the next significant step in its evolution, unveiling Social, PR & Influence practice Chemistry Set, and the recruitment of leading industry talent Rhian Mason to lead it as head of cultural design.

Chemistry Set has been developed to help brands lead and design culture, not simply follow it.

Mason will build and lead the agency’s content, social, PR, partnership, influence and platform innovation capabilities. She will collaborate with Chief Strategy & Experience Officer Simon Wassef to help brands participate and experiment in culture and connect with audiences in the places and spaces they want to engage.

Mason joins from Emotive, where she spent three years as head of social, talent and partnerships. The renowned strategic leader has also honed her craft and industry-leading perspective in roles as head of social and content at Mango/DDB and at Mediabrands both in Australia, where she established branded content offerings, and in the UK, where she spent two years as content strategy director.

The launch of Chemistry Set with Mason at the helm gives Clems a sharper, more integrated and deliberate focus on how brand platforms and ideas come to life in culture with measurable impact, Clemenger BBDO chief strategy & experience officer Simon Wassef explained. “Clemenger has made its mark by reframing Australian culture for decades. With Chemistry Set we are giving our clients ways to be more experimental with that process, to not just follow culture but to lead it, to add great ideas to it and see what happens. And that’s why Rhian is here. She’s the best at it”.

Clemenger BBDO CEO Dani Bassil described Chemistry Set and Rhian’s appointment as more key pillars in the agency’s deliberately designed evolution.

“We continue to gather world-class talent that is not only exceptional but that are super cool humans. Rhi is next level on so many fronts. Hugely talented, full of energy and kind. She is perfect for us, and I have no doubt the impact on the work, our culture and our clients will be massive,” she said.

“Clemenger is well-known for its ability to create work that taps into the power of culture. But in today’s world, where people’s attention is scarce, and audiences are more fragmented than ever, it’s essential to cut through the noise and pay attention to the signals, trends, and behaviours that shape culture. That’s why I’m thrilled to work alongside Simon to lead Cultural Design. I’m looking forward to putting my specialist experience into practice and delivering work to help our clients stay relevant now and in the future,” said Clemenger BBDO head of cultural design Rhian Mason.

Mason’s hire follows the appointment of global creative leader Adrián Flores as Clemenger BBDO’s chief creative officer, another major step in the iconic creative company’s evolution.