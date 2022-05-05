Clemenger BBDO Promotes Melanie Campbell To New Senior PR Role

Clemenger BBDO has today promoted Melanie Campbell to its new head of PR and influence role across Melbourne and Sydney.

Campbell (featured image) will now lead earned media strategy for the agency’s existing roster of clients while driving new business under an integrated offering that will bring together the best minds across Clemenger BBDO from creative, planning, social strategy, content production, experiential and partnerships, as well as earned media and talent strategy, to provide an agile solution that will drive culturally relevant impact for brands.

“In 2022, it’s almost impossible to define where PR stops and starts, and every brand requires a tailored approach, but, at the end of the day, the opportunities to influence and earn attention are more valuable than ever,” Clemenger BBDO Melbourne CEO, Jim Gall. “To be competitive and truly influence consumers, brands need to invest in a truly omnichannel way.

“Melanie joined Clemenger BBDO at a critical inflection point for our earned media offering. She has demonstrated real leadership and insight on how we can take our existing Clemenger PR brand to the next level”

Before joining Clemenger BBDO in December last year as a business director, Melanie was an integrated account director at an independent creative and PR agency, Keep Left.

It was at Keep Left where she led work on a range of consumer and corporate clients, including Kathmandu, Openpay, Guide Dogs Australia, Australian Pork and Great Southern Bank.

“I’m obviously really excited for this challenge,” said Campbell. “Working with the strategic and creative powerhouses at Clemenger BBDO and all the vertical specialists allows us to create tailored and agile solutions for clients in the competitive earned space.”

Clemenger BBDO is currently hiring PR talent across Melbourne and Sydney to support business wins.