Clarks Celebrates 200 Years In Business With Film Starring Liam Gallagher, Wu-Tang Clan & More

British footwear company Clarks is celebrating its bicentenary with a film showcasing its journey from the quaint English county of Somerset to Manchester, New York, Kingston and beyond.

The documentary is narrated by US icon, Yasiin Bey and directed by Set Free Richardson, the film highlights Clarks’ evolution, cultural relevance, and global impact.

Tim Crumplin, archivist at the Shoemakers Museum said, “200 years ago, the world would not have contained the telegraph, telephone, motor vehicles and aeroplanes. The first-ever public steam railway had only just been invented”.

Crumplin continued, “Somerset in 1825 was relatively cut off from the rest of the country, which required self-sufficiency and encouraged the Clark family to do things differently.”

Clarks has long been an iconic British brand, beloved for its kids shoes, timeless adult styles, and unmatched comfort.

Liam Gallagher of Oasis reflects in the film: “My earliest memories of Clarks, is probably when I’ve gone to school… because everyone was wearing them, they were all the rage back then.”

Martine Rose, British-Jamaican designer, adds: “Whenever your child gets their first pair of shoes, Clarks is the first place that you go, so that you know their width, so that you know their depth, so that you know the size of their little feet.”

In the documentary film, Gallagher, who is due to launch his second collaboration with Clarks this year, shares his loyalty to the brand: “I wore Clarks all the way through the ‘90s, got lots of memories… I don’t think there is any other brand for me, really… I find it hard to even look at other brands… Clarks have never let me down.”

As Clarks expanded from England into new markets, its unique approach to shoemaking was embraced by free thinkers across the globe, from Jamaica to Japan. People from all walks of life expressed their enthusiasm for the brand.

In particular, Clarks became deeply embedded in Jamaican culture. Lila Iké, Jamaican reggae artist, reflects in the documentary: “If you know anything about Jamaicans, it’s that if anything is coming from overseas, it’s worshiped. There’s something really special about Clarks.”

Becca Dudley, DJ and presenter – who works in the Jamaican music and culture space, adds: “[Clarks] was this aspirational, premium, expensive British brand that everybody wanted to get their hands on.”

Jamaican musician Big Youth shared in the documentary: “[Clarks] became a hit, amongst certain youths that could afford it.”

In America, Clarks gained prominence during the golden era of hip-hop. Ghostface Killah recalls: “In the golden era, like 1988-89, when it was multiple pairs of sneakers that were popping… Clarks was right there with them.”

Chris Robinson, director of Ghost Face’s famous Apollo Kids video, reflects on its creation: “We had to have over 300 pairs of Clarks. We just bought as many Clarks as possible, then we wanted to dye them,” referencing the iconic scene where Wallabees were dipped in paint on a pinwheel.

The brand’s journey continued to capture imaginations across Asia and beyond, further cementing its global appeal.

W. David Marx, author of Ametora: How Japan Saved American Style, explains: “The first thing you have to understand was Japanese kids had to be in uniform all of the time, so they weren’t really dressing up. The big revolution [in Japan] came with ivy league style around 1963/1964, and it was explained to teenagers through magazines like Men’s Club and Heibon Punch.”

Marx adds: “One of the shoes that was really important, and that these magazines introduced, was the Chukka Boot, and more specifically, the Desert Boot”. “Then in the late ‘70s with the surfer boom, you start getting more of the Wallabee coming in [to fashion] as well.”

Terry Zhu, founder of Shanghai brand DOE, shares: “My first impression of Clarks is Desert Boot— definitely it is a timeless design. Whether I am in a formal look or sporty casual style, Clarks is always the first choice.”

The film encapsulates Clarks’ global relevance while celebrating its roots and vision for the future. It will be available to watch globally on Clarks and Clarks Originals Instagram channels on February 5, 2025: @ClarksShoes and @ClarksOriginals.