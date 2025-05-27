China’s Most-Awarded Digital Agency Is Now Open For Business In Australia

Social-Touch, one of China’s most awarded digital agencies, has officially opened its doors to the West, launching a global production service for creative, media, and digital agencies seeking high quality output at scale and significantly lower cost.

It all kicks off with a playful campaign platform: ‘Smooth Operator’—the unsung layer that helps agencies spread further without spreading thin. Because your daily bread (creative output) is better with a little butter (speed, scale, and quality).

“We’re not here to compete with local agencies. We’re here to make the everyday output smoother than ever,” said Rui Zhang, CEO of Social-Touch. “We’re the invisible edge, helping agencies scale

up, manage costs, and stay creative.”

The Offer: Content, Scaled. Costs, Sliced.

Social-Touch’s export-quality production service, Content Express, is built for Western agencies facing increasing pressure on budgets, resourcing, and timelines. From slick explainer videos and high-end animation to AI-generated content and graphic design, Social-Touch delivers world-class creative with fast turnarounds and production costs that don’t bite.

It’s all powered by their proprietary Creative Ecosystem, made up of:

700+ vetted specialist agencies

10,000+ creative professionals across every discipline

Custom-built teams tailored to every brief

Production is managed end-to-end by Social-Touch’s seasoned account leads and specialist teams, so agencies get the desired results without sacrificing creative control or peace of mind.

“It’s built to feel seamless,” said Zhang. “We’re an extremely well-oiled production machine, quietly humming in the background while agencies stay focused on strategy, storytelling, and client growth.”

Crafted in China, Trusted Worldwide

In 2024 alone, Social-Touch delivered work for nearly 500 brands, including Coca-Cola, P&G, L’Oréal, Volkswagen, Alibaba, and Tencent, and picked up over 100 industry awards in the process. With deep creative credentials and operational firepower, Social-Touch is now open for global collaboration.

Importantly, Content Express is built to support, not compete. The agency pledges never to pitch or service end-clients in local markets, offering a complementary partnership model designed to help agencies scale their delivery without risk.

Service Scope

Full-service video production using a deep network of studios, crews, talent, and locations

2D/3D animation of any style

Graphic design—anything from simple socials to complex layouts

Cutting-edge AI-generated creative

Agencies are encouraged to start small and see for themselves. Simply submit a brief via the website, and the Social-Touch team will respond within 24 hours, ready to onboard and ready to spread.

“We know there’s a learning curve with a partner like us,” concludes Zhang. “But once we’re in the workflow, the ROI speaks for itself: faster output, reduced costs, and quality you’ll want to spread.”