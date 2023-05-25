Cheil Expands Its Local Operations With The Launch Of OneRX & CYLNDR

Global network agency Cheil has announced the launch of two sister agencies, OneRX and CYLNDR, in Australia, following years of growth in the local market, and the agency’s continued focus on further developing and differentiating its core specialisms across retail, digital and creative production – all part of its total CX offering.

The launch of the two new businesses is designed to support both its flagship client, Samsung, and the agency’s newly acquired and future clients. The new two entities, already part of the global agency’s network, will see the business continue to invest in and grow its core capabilities.

Mark Anderson, managing director and Jayden Lee, CEO, Cheil Australia

Mark Anderson, Managing Director of Cheil Australia, comments “Following a period of continued growth, despite the challenges faced during the last few years, we are delighted to be able to take Cheil to the next level. Our recent incorporation to become a truly Aussie business and the introduction of two of our sister agencies, OneRX and CYLNDR, will create clear distinctions between the many specialisms we now offer to the Australian market, while still being supported by our global network of agencies via Cheil Connec+”.