Cheil Expands Its Local Operations With The Launch Of OneRX & CYLNDR

Cheil Expands Its Local Operations With The Launch Of OneRX & CYLNDR
B&T Magazine
By B&T Magazine
SHARE
THIS



Global network agency Cheil has announced the launch of two sister agencies, OneRX and CYLNDR, in Australia, following years of growth in the local market, and the agency’s continued focus on further developing and differentiating its core specialisms across retail, digital and creative production – all part of its total CX offering.

The launch of the two new businesses is designed to support both its flagship client, Samsung, and the agency’s newly acquired and future clients. The new two entities, already part of the global agency’s network, will see the business continue to invest in and grow its core capabilities.

Mark Anderson, managing director and Jayden Lee, CEO, Cheil Australia

Mark Anderson, Managing Director of Cheil Australia, comments “Following a period of continued growth, despite the challenges faced during the last few years, we are delighted to be able to take Cheil to the next level. Our recent incorporation to become a truly Aussie business and the introduction of two of our sister agencies, OneRX and CYLNDR, will create clear distinctions between the many specialisms we now offer to the Australian market, while still being supported by our global network of agencies via Cheil Connec+”.

The announcement of the two new entities and the business’ recent incorporation is yet another significant milestone in the agency’s history, following its recent expansion with the opening of a second oce in Surry Hills, Sydney, last year.

OneRX, which has oces across Asia, Europe and the Middle East, will be the Australian agency’s newly consolidated and dedicated core retail specialist arm of the business. OneRX will be responsible for designing, developing and executing in-store communications, product displays and store developments, and is supported by its manufacturing facilities located in Türkiye and Vietnam.

Locally, OneRX has already been working closely with Samsung on the design, production and launch of their new format stores across Australia, bringing a more open, accessible and modern feel to each space.

CYLNDR, which is Headquartered in London, will be the agency’s new end-to-end creative production oering that will support the development of hyper-targeted creative, which is already producing and localising thousands of assets for its clients.

Parent company Cheil Australia will continue to build its strategic, data-driven digital, martech and broader CX capabilities from its operation in Surry Hills.

Anderson, who will oversee the three operations continues “This change is designed not just to help with our long-term growth strategy or positioning in the market, but help with our continued focus on our people, providing greater progression opportunities at every level”

Jayden Lee, CEO of Cheil Australia, comments: “It’s a meaningful and exciting milestone for our company. Despite the challenges encountered over the last three years and the current uncertainty in the market, our people continue to strive ahead, taking the agency to new heights with relentless passion. This next chapter of our growth will contribute to the business performance of our clients more than ever.”

Please login with linkedin to comment

Cheil

Latest News

Thrive PR Teams With News Corp For Industry-First Internship Program
  • Marketing

Thrive PR Teams With News Corp For Industry-First Internship Program

Australasia’s largest, independent agency, thrive pr + communications, is continuing to invest in Australia’s PR consultants of the future as it launches a one-of-a-kind internship program with News Corp Australia – offering students the best of both agency and in-house public relations, in action. The internship will combine time at Australia’s PR Agency of the […]

The Works Amps Up Its Social & Creative Teams With Six New Hires
  • Advertising

The Works Amps Up Its Social & Creative Teams With Six New Hires

The Works has announced the appointments of Katherine Dove, Vivienne Fung, Katerina Hatzi, Cameron Burnett, Jackson Tate and Daniel Wood to the team. Dove, social lead, joins the team from the UK where she spent time immersed in the digital and social teams at ITV, managing the content outputs from some of the nation’s most-loved […]

Art Disrupt Launches National “#TaxGasNow” Billboard Campaign Attacking Santos & Woodside Petroleum
  • Advertising

Art Disrupt Launches National “#TaxGasNow” Billboard Campaign Attacking Santos & Woodside Petroleum

Melbourne-based indie creative shop Art Disrupt has launched a national street art poster campaign, “#TaxGasNow” across Australia’s main cities targeting Santos and Woodside Petroleum. The hero poster reads: “It’s time for the fossil gas industry to pay their fair share of tax. Don’t worry they won’t go broke.” The 1,400 posters have been put up […]

Processed with VSCO with m5 preset
  • Marketing

Vistar Media Expands APAC Team

Vistar Media, the leading global provider of programmatic technology for digital out-of-home (DOOH), has announced a string of new hires across its Australia and Singapore offices to support its ambitious plans in the APAC region. Among the new recruits is marketing manager for APAC, Teegan Gardner (featured image), who will spearhead the company’s marketing operations, focusing […]

How Digital Twins Will Ignite A More Engaging Customer Experience
  • Opinion

How Digital Twins Will Ignite A More Engaging Customer Experience

In this op-ed, Ciaran Park, executive technology director, Australia at R/GA looks into how retailers can make the Digital Twin of a Customer central to their digital strategy. It’s fair to say that retailers have been riding a wave of dramatic shifts, with more uncertainty about changing consumer behaviours and supply chain volatility to come. But […]

Opinion

by B&T Magazine

B&T Magazine
Year13 Launches Grass Roots Sports Participation Platform With VISA
  • Marketing

Year13 Launches Grass Roots Sports Participation Platform With VISA

New research conducted by digital youth engagement platform Year13 in partnership with Visa reveals that age 15 is Australia’s peak age for girls dropping out of sport with lack of role models, body confidence and conflict with study all playing a role. The research revealed the importance of visible role models as 60 per cent […]

DARKHORSE Takes Over Australia With Malfy Gin
  • Marketing

DARKHORSE Takes Over Australia With Malfy Gin

Integrated creative agency DARKHORSE had a busy summer working alongside Malfy Gin to create a campaign that both encapsulated the spirit of Italy and brought the iconic super-premium gin brand to life across Australia. DARKHORSE set out to increase awareness of Malfy Gin in AU by building on 2021/ 22 activity and developing a series […]

Bad Luck For Password Sharers As Netflix Cracks Down, Again
  • Media

Bad Luck For Password Sharers As Netflix Cracks Down, Again

Do you buy friends with your Netflix password? Bad luck! Netflix is cracking down, again, on sharing passwords. The streaming giant has been threatening this for quite some time as it looks for more ways to make money in light of market saturation, and this time, its deadly serious. On Tuesday it told users in […]

Tonic Media Network The First Media Company To Support ‘Yes’ Vote In Voice Referendum
  • Marketing

Tonic Media Network The First Media Company To Support ‘Yes’ Vote In Voice Referendum

In recognition of Reconciliation Week on 27 May to 3 June, Tonic Media Network, and its Aboriginal Health Television network, are stepping up to close the health gap for Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander peoples as the first media company to publicly support a ‘Yes’ vote in the Voice Referendum. With Australians being called to […]