Check Out All The Photos From The MFA Awards!

Tom Fogden
By Tom Fogden



Sparkly dresses, sharp suits and shedloads of inspirational work — the MFA Awards in Sydney last week had it all!

And now, you can check out all of the photos on B&T — click through the gallery to find yourself, your colleagues or your industry nemesis. We should warn you though that you’ll see quite a lot of the Initiative team. The agency scooped some 10 awards on the night, including the Grand Prix.

In case you’ve forgotten, here are all the winners from the big night.

The 2023 MFA Awards winners are:

GRAND PRIX – SPONSORED BY SEVEN

LEGO, LEGO City Goes NITRO!, Initiative Australia

OUTCOMES

Behaviour Change

Suncorp Group, AAMI – Crash Index, OMD & Ogilvy

Brand Impact

NRMA Insurance, Cricket Covers, Initiative Australia

Business Impact

LEGO, LEGO City Goes NITRO!, Initiative Australia

Data-Led Activation – sponsored by News Corp Australia

Suncorp Group, AAMI – Crash Index, OMD & Ogilvy

Best Long-term Results

Lotterywest, Ethical Econometrics, Initiative Australia

EXECUTION

Best Content Strategy

Netflix, Stranger Things 4 Launch, Wavemaker, Akcelo & Jack Nimble

Best Integrated Campaign

LEGO, LEGO City Goes NITRO!, Initiative Australia

Best Use of Small Budget

LEGO, LEGO City Goes NITRO!, Initiative Australia

Environmental, Social & Governance Award – sponsored by SBS Media

Suncorp Group, AAMI – Crash Index, OMD & Ogilvy

Best Innovation in Media

Samsung Australia, Flipvertising, CHEP Network

Media For Good

GroupM, Digital Sustainability Initiative

Best Partnership Award

Alienware by Dell, Levelling The Playing Field In Gaming, EssenceMediacom & POPSUGAR

CHANNEL EXCELLENCE

Best Use of Audio

Mars Petcare Australia, WHISKAS Audio Purrs, EssenceMediacom

Best Use of Outdoor – sponsored by Outdoor Media Association

NRMA Insurance, Cricket Covers, Initiative Australia

Best Use of Retail

Universal Sony Home Entertainment, How Universal Sony Home Entertainment’s Bullet Train Created A Media-first Retail Partnership To Drive Results, Slingshot Media

Best Use of Screens

Amazon Prime Video AUNZ, Terminal Tournament Takeover, Initiative Australia

Best Use of Search

Care For Kids Group, [Parental Advisory] Finding The Right Local Childcare, Intender

Best Use of Social

Netflix, Welcome to the Upside Down Under, Wavemaker, Akcelo & Jack Nimble

Best Use of Technology

Samsung Australia, Flipvertising, CHEP Network

Events & Experiential

LEGO, LEGO City Goes NITRO!, Initiative Australia

PEOPLE & CULTURE

Agency Talent & Culture – Less than 100 employees

This is Flow

Agency Talent & Culture – More than 100 employees

OMG Australia

Pro Bono/Cause Marketing Incentive – In recognition of Pam Lane

UnLTD & Radio Lollipop, Helping Children’s Charity Radio Grow Its Reach, Match & Wood

NGEN Award

Kate O’Loughlin & Summer Treseder, Initiative Australia

 




