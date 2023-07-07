Charles Darwin University Celebrates Its Students Unique Journeys Via Edge

Independent agency Edge has evolved Charles Darwin University’s (CDU) brand platform “You make CDU” in a new fully integrated campaign.

The new campaign celebrates the connections CDU creates via new flexible ways of learning, welcoming students from diverse backgrounds and providing access to businesses, future employers and lecturers.

Featuring real students and bringing to life their individual stories, the campaign was shot across the Northern Territory and in Melbourne and Sydney.

Edge worked with the Darwin Symphony Orchestra and composer Steve Peach to record a bespoke music track that powerfully brings the beautiful stories to life.

Shannon Holborn, vice-president Global and External Relations said “At CDU, we are passionate about connecting students to the transformative power of training, education and research while enabling them to remain connected to their lives and their communities. This new campaign shares a series of student stories that show this connection in real life.”

Nicole Gardner, Edge general manager, added: “Capturing the spirit of CDU was at the forefront of our approach to creating the campaign. We worked closely with the team at CDU and our production partners to unearth the authentic student voices and the most compelling stories to best represent the uniqueness of the university.”

The multi-channel campaign includes an extensive suite of assets covering brand, long form video and specific study areas targeting both national and Northern Territory based prospective students.