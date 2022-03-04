Thursday TV Wrap: Celebrity Gogglebox Wins Entertainment Proving The Power Of Good Clean Fun With 571,000 Viewers

10’s Celebrity Gogglebox wins entertainment pulling in 571,000 viewers! Happy celebrities watching television are so wholesome, right?

Also, did anyone tune in just to have a sticky beak into what their lounge rooms look like? Zoe Foster Blakes and Hamish Blake’s bar is goals.

Seven News hit 955,000 viewers while Nine News earned 938,000 viewers.

Nine’s A Current Affair scored 646,000 viewers – Grimshaw needs to get her marriage license, she’d be the best celebrant ever – firm but loving!

As per OzTAM’s metro numbers, Seven’s Home And Away grabbed 546,000 viewers, we need to appreciate this show, even more, now we’ve lost Neighbours! Meanwhile, The Chaser pulled in 522,000 viewers.

For Nine, Hot Seat earned 417,000 viewers and RBT grabbed 438,000 viewers – I wonder if there will be a flooding RBT edition?

For 10, The Project hit 334,000 viewers – Meanwhile, First Dates grabbed 374,000 viewers – honestly, I am obsessed with the cuteness of this show! 10 News First earned 368,000 viewers.

Finally, ABC had a strong news night with ABC News, netting 649,000 viewers and 7.30 earning 494,000 viewers and Foreign Corrospendents earning 423,000 viewers – Ita can toast to that! Out on top was the Nine Network with 26.4 per cent. Seven Network was behind with 25.2 per cent of the daily share. Followed by 10 Network with 20.3 per cent of the share, Followed by the ABC Network with 19.0 per cent. While the SBS had 7.5 per cent.