Cartology Partners With Vicinity Centres To Grow Digital Footprint

Cartology is continuing to lead the evolution and growth of retail media in Australia adding more than 1,100 small and large format retail out of home screens to its Shopper Screen Network across some of Australia’s best loved retail destinations, in partnership with Vicinity Centres.

The partnership which begins in early 2024 is the natural next step in Cartology’s retail media strategy, further unlocking the customer journey for brands. It will see Cartology install, maintain and manage over 1,100 digital small and large format advertising screens across 57 centres including the prestigious Chadstone, Chatswood Chase, Emporium Melbourne and Queens Plaza, as well significant regional centres across Australia.

Vicinity is home to over 400 million customer visits across its centre portfolio. With Vicinity, Cartology will have strong shopping centre coverage, all supported by first party data, to bring brands closest to customers.

Cartology’s managing director Mike Tyquin said: “We’re excited to partner with the team at Vicinity, building on the longstanding partnership Vicinity and Woolworths Group have enjoyed. Woolworths Supermarkets and BIG W stores play a critical role in the customer experience at many Vicinity centres and by extending the partnership to media, we add another dimension that connects brands with relevant customer audiences. Whether it is 1+ reach, targeted customer reach or proximity, we’ve got the right solution to drive impact for brands.

Through quality data, Cartology is resetting how retail out of home is bought. It’s 100 per cent digital and 100 per cent customer-led.

Kirrily Lord, group director customer and asset management at Vicinity Centres added: “We’re excited to embark on our partnership with Cartology. Their customer and retail media expertise as part of Woolworths Group is second to none and together, we can deliver a rich customer experience across our diverse portfolio.”

The partnership commences in 2024 and will see Cartology’s total screen network grow to more than 5,300 digital screens, giving brands further opportunities to get closest to customers.