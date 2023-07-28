Cartelux Receives $3m Post-Seed Investment

Cartelux Receives $3m Post-Seed Investment
B&T Magazine
By B&T Magazine
SHARE
THIS



Sunshine Coast-based adtech firm Cartelux has received $3 million in post-seed funding from Australian venture capital firm TEN13 and the Queensland government through its Queensland Investment Corporation (QIC) business.

The funding will support the company’s growth and development of its software, as well as expansion into additional categories.

The firm’s automated marketing platform t manages the relationship between big brand owners and their downstream local retail partners, improving marketing efforts.

Currently, the company has gained strong adoption in the global automotive industry, with brands such as Ford, BMW, Nissan, Toyota, Renault, Honda, and Mini utilising Cartelux’s software.

“Working with TEN13 and QIC from our global headquarters in Queensland is an incredible honour, and their support allows us to accelerate our growth and elevate Cartelux to new heights,” said Joshua Williams, CEO and Founder of Cartelux.

“Their expertise and support will be invaluable as we continue to expand our platform and reach new markets. We are excited to team up with TEN13, QIC and additional investors like Tractor Ventures to form a leading global SaaS business founded in Australia. This team also gives us an experienced and professional starting point for future funding rounds.”

“We are excited to partner with Cartelux and support their vision of transforming the adtech industry with innovative software solutions for brands and their underlying franchisees. Cartelux is driving remarkable results for brands, cementing their position as a leading platform for centralised digital marketing across large networks. We also see tremendous growth opportunities beyond the Automotive Industry,” said Stew Glynn, Managing Partner, TEN13 and recent Board member of Cartelux as part of this investment round.

Queensland treasurer and minister for trade and investment Cameron Dick said the Queensland Government’s investment will support the expansion of Cartelux’s sales, engineering, and product teams on the Sunshine Coast.

“Helping companies like Cartelux take the next step in growing their business is exactly why our Government established the Enterprise Acceleration Fund. Taking a simple solution to a global scale is a big step, but Cartelux have demonstrated the Queensland ingenuity that deserves our backing, through the Queensland Investment Corporation.”

Please login with linkedin to comment

cartelux

Latest News

The CWK Partners With Take 3 For The Sea For Brand Refresh
  • Advertising

The CWK Partners With Take 3 For The Sea For Brand Refresh

“Full sensory” experience agency, The Company We Keep (The CWK), has formed a new partnership with Take 3 for the Sea to help the charity on its brand transformation journey.   The collaboration will kick off with a brand refresh for Take 3 for the Sea, an Australia-based not-for-profit organisation which educates and promotes collective […]

IAS Expands Media Quality Verification To YouTube Shorts
  • Technology

IAS Expands Media Quality Verification To YouTube Shorts

Integral Ad Science (IAS) has rolled out new ad measurement tools for YouTube Shorts. Through the Total Media Quality for YouTube product suite, IAS is now providing viewability and invalid traffic measurement for the format. “YouTube Shorts is enormously popular with advertisers, and we are pleased to broaden our work to provide this greater level […]

DoubleVerify Adds YouTube Shorts Media Quality Authentication
  • Technology

DoubleVerify Adds YouTube Shorts Media Quality Authentication

DoubleVerify has expanded its media quality verification to YouTube Shorts, Masthead and In-feed Video formats. The tech is part of DoubleVerify’s quality solutions with Google’s Ads Data Hub for Measurement Partners and helps advertisers on YouTube Shorts ensure their video ads are viewable, by a human being and are safe from fraud or invalid traffic. […]

New Balance Campaign A “Breakthrough” For In-Game Advertising
  • Technology

New Balance Campaign A “Breakthrough” For In-Game Advertising

An in-game advertising campaign for New Balance has “significantly increased” footfall to its stores in Australia, with the company saying it marked a “breakthrough” for the market. Working with digital ad firm Azerion, offline attribution and data shop Lifesight and independent agency Yakkazoo which implemented the campaign, New Balance saw impressive results from the in-game […]

FIFA+ Announced As Latest Global Addition To Samsung TV Plus
  • Media

FIFA+ Announced As Latest Global Addition To Samsung TV Plus

Samsung TV Plus expands its line-up of free sports channels with FIFA+ ahead of The Women’s World Cup  2023™. Today, Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. has announced that FIFA+ is the latest global addition to Samsung TV Plus as part of the continued growth of the brand’s free-access sports offering for Samsung customers. Samsung customers in Australia will now have access […]

Meta Sees Ad Revenue Jump By 12%
  • Technology

Meta Sees Ad Revenue Jump By 12%

Do you love reading about the world's richest people getting even more filthy rich? Get the dirt on Meta's numbers here.