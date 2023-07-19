carsales Poaches Rafael Constantinou All The Way From Brazil

carsales has today announced the appointment of Rafael Constantinou, to the role of executive general manager of marketing, content & customer, following an extensive global search.

Constantinou joins with nearly 20 years’ experience as a 360° marketing professional in technology companies. He will lead the carsales Australia Marketing, Content and Customer team’s continued evolution. Constantinou joined carsales.com Ltd’s Brazilian business, webmotors, in July 2013, and grew from head of project management to Marketing and B2C Products Director over an eight-year tenure.

He then moved to OLX Brasil, where he oversaw Growth Marketing & Analytics for all OLX Brasil verticals and brands including autos, real estate and general classifieds. Constantinou has significant experience in omni-platform marketing and championed webmotors’ successful content build and integration.

“I’m very pleased to welcome Rafael back to the carsales family as our new executive general manager of marketing, content & customer” said carsales Australia managing director, Paul Barlow.

“Rafael joined webmotors the same month carsales joined that business, so we’ve known each other well over the last 10 years.

“Rafael is a great leader and brings a wealth of experience, digital savvy and passion. He will add significant value both culturally and from a business perspective,” said Barlow.

Constantinou stated: “carsales is a world leader — it’s innovative, fast-moving and creative. I’m excited to be able to add my experience with brands, and in digital marketplaces and classifieds businesses to the mix.

“carsales and our brands across a range of verticals are already market leaders but nonetheless have significant potential.

“I’m passionate about maximising the opportunity they present and look forward to bringing a fresh perspective to how we connect with our customers both consumer and business,” Constantinou added.