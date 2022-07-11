CARS24 Releases Comical New Campaign Via Milkman

Launching in Australia in September 2021 as Australia’s first 100 per cent online used car buying platform, Indian unicorn CARS24 comes good on their claim ‘The Future of Used Cars Has Arrived’ with a series of audacious new TV commercials.

The ‘That’s a Shame’ campaign, driven by CARS24 Head of Marketing, Amy de Groot, and created by Milkman Agency, with production coming from The Producers, comprises of two films highlighting the pain points of purchasing used cars through traditional used car dealers or private sellers, and introduces the simplicity of purchasing a high-quality, well-priced used car without the scary surprises – directly from your phone with CARS24.

Off the back of research that puts car salesmen at the top of Australia’s ‘least trusted’ list for the past 36 years, (followed closely by advertising execs), the first spot features a dodgy used car dealer, who puts a young couple through their paces with his sleazy sales pitch.

The second spot features a nervous, unassuming first-time car buyer who is taken for a ride by a woman offloading her lemon, in exchange for some quick cash.

As the present-day alternative to negotiating with dodgy dealers or ending up with a lemon, the spots end with an easy, online, direct-to-door CARS24 delivery, and welcomes viewers to The Future of Used Cars.

Commenting on the campaign, CARS24 Head of Marketing, Amy de Groot said: “When people think of buying a used car, they automatically think of a dodgy dealer or the nightmare of ending up with a ticking time bomb and being duped by a private seller only for the car to have a handful of issues and no warranty to safeguard the purchase.”

“Our mission is to transform this experience, with our game changing 100% online experience and fast, free home delivery, from a marketing point of view we need to show Australian consumers that we truly are changing the landscape and the future of the industry by shaking it up from the get-go with great Aussie humour and relatable rough experiences.”

