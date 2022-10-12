Carrie Bickmore Departs The Project After 13 Years, As Rumours Of A Move To ACA Gathers Pace

Carrie Bickmore Departs The Project After 13 Years, As Rumours Of A Move To ACA Gathers Pace
Mary Madigan
By Mary Madigan
Carrie Bickmore has announced she’s leaving The Project after 13 years! Does this mean she’s going to replace Tracy Grimshaw at ACA?

Bickmore will finish up at The Project in December. She made the tearful announcement last night and cited spending time with family as the reason she was leaving the desk.

She said: “It’s been the hardest decision of my professional life, but it’s time for a new challenge and my next chapter.”

Bickmore added she wanted to be able to attend more of her children’s “piano practices” and “cricket training.”

But here at B&T, we can’t help but think the timing would be ideal for her to snag Grimshaw’s A Current Affair gig.

If Nine’s Mike Sneesby opened the coin purse enough, it could make total sense for Bickmore to leave Network 10.

10’s standing by The Project the network unveiled it will be part of its 2023 content slate. So, the network will need to find a new Bickmore.

Still, 10’s boss Beverly McGarvey will likely want to retain Bickmore, considering she’s become synonymous with the network for years. So, maybe she’ll just find a new vehicle on 10.

On Bickmore’s departure McGarvey told B&T, “I know this has been a very difficult decision for Carrie, and although we are all very sad that she will no longer be on The Project we fully respect her decision and wish her nothing but the best for her next adventure.”

Let the speculation begin!

Both Nine and 10 have declined to comment.

Beverely Mcgravey Carrie Bickmore mike sneesby

