Carat South Australia Retains SA Government

Carat South Australia Retains SA Government
B&T Magazine
By B&T Magazine
SHARE
THIS



Carat South Australia has retained its position on the South Australian government’s master media scheme following an open tender.

The agency was first appointed to the state’s media account in 2019, and has worked on several campaigns including South Australian Tourism Commission on both Domestic and International accounts, LIV Golf Adelaide with Events South Australia, 2022 VAILO Adelaide 500 with SA Motorsport Board, and SA Voice to Parliament with the Department of the Premier and Cabinet.

Adele Gibb (lead image), Carat SA managing director, said: “We are thrilled to continue our partnership with the South Australian government. We are excited to be once again collaborating with Wavemaker to deliver strong, impactful and meaningful results for our amazing state.”

Danny Bass, CEO Media, dentsu, said: “Our continued relationship with SA Government demonstrates the confidence they have in Carat, and dentsu, to drive impactful campaigns in collaboration with itself and its other agency partners. We are proud to have such an important role in helping the government succeed in delivering its communication goals.”

Jehad Ali, director – brand and marketing for the Department of Premier and Cabinet, said: “Carat has demonstrated a deep understanding of our objectives and we look forward to achieving continued success with our collaborative efforts.”

Please login with linkedin to comment

Carat South Australia

Latest News

Swap Your Outdated Sports Uniform For A Leak-Proof One
  • Marketing

Swap Your Outdated Sports Uniform For A Leak-Proof One

Global absorbent apparel brand Modibodi and PUMA have developed a unique ‘IRL’ and digital experience designed to encourage women and girls to stay in sport, by swapping their white or light-coloured sports uniform for a free pair PUMA x Modibodi’s leak-proof Active shorts and PUMA women’s fit football boots. According to Modibodi x PUMA research, […]

Teads Releases First to Market Attention Metrics
  • Marketing

Teads Releases First to Market Attention Metrics

Teads, the global media platform, has announced the release of attention metrics in Teads Ad Manager (TAM), its dynamic programmatic buying platform. This integration makes Teads the first platform to embed Lumen’s attention measurement natively and gives clients the ability to measure attention similarly to how they measure viewability. This integration marks one year since […]

Cannes Lions 2023: WeAre8 Wants To Flip The Internet
  • Media

Cannes Lions 2023: WeAre8 Wants To Flip The Internet

B&T boarded PwC’s ‘Tenacity’ superyacht in Cannes to hear how WeAre8 can help us to transform the social media landscape and build brands for a better world. Rosie Oakshott reports. WeAre8 Founder and Global CEO, Sue Fenessey (second from right above) was joined by former England and Manchester United Captain, Rio Ferdinand, PwC’s UK Director, […]

Recommended

by B&T Magazine

B&T Magazine
Nova 100’s Ben And Liam In Unusual Maternity Shoot
  • Media

Nova 100’s Ben And Liam In Unusual Maternity Shoot

With Nova 100’s breakfast host Ben Harvey expecting his first child with wife Sam in late July, co-host Liam Stapleton took his role as Godfather to the next level by organising a maternity photo shoot for the pregnant couple. Cute right? What was less cute was co-host and godfather Liam Stapleton also inserting himself into […]