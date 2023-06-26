Carat South Australia Retains SA Government

Carat South Australia has retained its position on the South Australian government’s master media scheme following an open tender.

The agency was first appointed to the state’s media account in 2019, and has worked on several campaigns including South Australian Tourism Commission on both Domestic and International accounts, LIV Golf Adelaide with Events South Australia, 2022 VAILO Adelaide 500 with SA Motorsport Board, and SA Voice to Parliament with the Department of the Premier and Cabinet.

Adele Gibb (lead image), Carat SA managing director, said: “We are thrilled to continue our partnership with the South Australian government. We are excited to be once again collaborating with Wavemaker to deliver strong, impactful and meaningful results for our amazing state.”

Danny Bass, CEO Media, dentsu, said: “Our continued relationship with SA Government demonstrates the confidence they have in Carat, and dentsu, to drive impactful campaigns in collaboration with itself and its other agency partners. We are proud to have such an important role in helping the government succeed in delivering its communication goals.”

Jehad Ali, director – brand and marketing for the Department of Premier and Cabinet, said: “Carat has demonstrated a deep understanding of our objectives and we look forward to achieving continued success with our collaborative efforts.”